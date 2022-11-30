ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldridge, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Davenport West High School basketball team will have a game with North Scott High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Davenport West High School
North Scott High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Goose Lake, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Central Dewitt High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
GOOSE LAKE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf High alum wins new scholarship

Bettendorf High alum and University of Northern Iowa graduate student Eboni Springfield is the first recipient of a $2,000 scholarship from Strategic America (SA), an integrated marketing agency headquartered in West Des Moines. The company is led by brothers and UNI alums Mike and John Schreurs. The new scholarship was...
BETTENDORF, IA
KCJJ

More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal

Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf

The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
BETTENDORF, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Even After McNamara News, Another Iowa WR Hits the Portal

Yet another Iowa Hawkeye has entered the transfer portal. As he announced on Twitter this morning, Arland Bruce IV, one of Iowa's most versatile playmakers and their second-most productive wide receiver in 2022, is moving on. The news comes after scholarship players quarterback Alex Padilla, fellow wide receiver Keagan Johnson,...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason

You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
MOLINE, IL
97X

New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month

It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC leaders hail new ‘beacon’ and ‘postcard’ for downtown Davenport

The $24-million Main Street Landing project for downtown Davenport was hailed Friday by community leaders as another iconic landmark that will help draw more visitors, businesses, residents and economic development. Davenport has been awarded $9,600,000 (from the Destination Iowa program) toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play....
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Muscatine Community College closed Wednesday due to threat

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Update:. Muscatine Community College will reopen Thursday Dec. 1 after a potential threat was emailed to the college, according to a press release from the college. Muscatine Police and college officials worked together to determine there is no ongoing threat and that it is safe for...
MUSCATINE, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections

The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
IOWA CITY, IA
B100

Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend

If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
BETTENDORF, IA
