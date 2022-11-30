Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Police: Thieves rob Louisiana DQ and duct tape manager
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Officers are searching for two men who robbed the Louisiana Dairy Queen on Friday. When the restaurant closed at 9 p.m., the owner was the only person in the building, and while he was mopping, two masked men entered through a door in the back of the building, according to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte.
Man shot, killed in encounter with officers in Litchfield, Ill.
An investigation is underway after a man died in a shooting that followed a confrontation with officers on Thanksgiving Day in Litchfield, Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
wgel.com
ISP Release Video In Montgomery Co. Officer Involved Shooting
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation continues its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Litchfield. On November 24, Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP officers responded to a suspicious person at the McDonald’s in Litchfield. When officers arrived, the individual fled and attempted to hijack a vehicle using a weapon. The subject, identified as 41-year-old Shane M. Boston, displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. Boston was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased later that day. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
khqa.com
Quincy man killed in Clayton crash
CLAYTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was killed on Thursday night in a single car crash in rural Clayton. Emergency crews were called to accident scene at north 1400th Avenue and east 2950th around 4:34 p.m. The driver, Matthew Smith, 40, suffered severe injuries from the single vehicle...
newschannel20.com
Police searching for suspects involved in Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a home invasion. Police say the home was in the 1800 block of S 7th St in Springfield, IL, and took place around 7:39 p.m. on November 12th.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Thanksgiving Holiday Criminal Damage Case
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent criminal damage to property case that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. Sometime between 3:30 pm on Thursday, November 24th, and 10 am on Saturday, November 26th, unknown...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: November 20-26, 2022
An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Green Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to a battery. An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Park Street in Benld...
Effingham Radio
Man Shot By Police In Litchfield Dies
A man who was shot by police in Litchfield last week is dead. State police say Shane Michael Boston was shot Thanksgiving morning after displaying a handgun in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union on West Union Avenue. He died the same day at the hospital.
khqa.com
Former Louisiana police chief scheduled for court hearing
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — New details are emerging in the criminal case involving former Louisiana Police Chief William Jones. Jones, along with his girlfriend Alexis Thone, was arrested on October 19th after police found someone to be in respiratory distress and another dead from an overdose in Jones's home.
WAND TV
Commercial vehicle crash on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers are currently on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Drivers should slow down and move over if taking an alternate route is not possible. The ramp...
wlds.com
Three Arrested After Black Friday Theft in Pittsfield
Three people were arrested on theft and drug charges after they attempted to score the ultimate black Friday deal in Pike County last week. The Pittsfield Police responded to a call of a theft in progress at the Farm and Home store located on West Washington Street in Pittsfield at approximately 8 pm Friday.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Sheriff retires
Madison County Sheriff John Lakin has retired. Lakin started his law enforcement career in 1986 as an adult probation officer with Madison County. He joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1989 as a patrol deputy, moved into investigations in 1997 and joined the St. Louis Area Major Case Squad as an investigator in 1998.
advantagenews.com
Macoupin County accident sends one to hospital
A car crashed and overturned Friday afternoon along Route 16 in Macoupin County near Gillespie. Illinois State Police tell The Big Z it happened around 12:20 PM, west of Whitefield Road. Troopers say the driver of the car attempted to pass another vehicle while heading eastbound. The car left the...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
khqa.com
Vincent sworn in as Resident Circuit Judge for Schuyler County
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Honorable J. Frank McCartney, Chief Judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit swore in Mark L. Vincent as Resident Circuit Judge for Schuyler County. Vincent will be filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Honorable Scott J. Butler. Butler had filled the position after...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Nov. 12-26, 2022
On 11/15/2022 at 6:30 AM Rhonda J. Mills of Versailles struck a deer on CH 11 @ 450N. No injuries were reported, damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 11/17/2022 at 03:30 PM Norman R. Jinkens of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on RT 99 @ CR1200N. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00, and no injuries were reported.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
WAND TV
Family reaches goal to bring service dog home
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - It was an extra special Thanksgiving for the Merrit family. Two weeks ago, Jodi Merrit launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to get her daughter, Willow, a service dog. With support from family, friends, and people throughout central Illinois, the Merrit family welcomed Aspen, a Sheepdog Poodle mix, home.
Effingham Radio
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
