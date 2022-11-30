The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has reportedly been demolished, according to the news outlet IranWire. In October, Rekabi competed without her hijab in South Korea, following the death of Mahsa Amini amid anti-regime protests throughout Iran. Some human rights groups expressed concerns for Rekabi’s safety when she returned to Tehran. The 22-year-old Amini died after being taken into the custody of the morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. According to media reports, police destroyed the family villa in the northwestern Iranian province of Zanjan. Fox News Digital has not independently confirmed whether Rekabi’s family home was destroyed by order of...

30 MINUTES AGO