Notre Dame bowl projections: USC's loss to Utah alters Fighting Irish's outlook

It appeared Notre Dame was heading to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, entering Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game considering Ohio State was expected to play in the Orange Bowl during the postseason. That changed with USC's 47-24 loss to Utah, which likely puts the Buckeyes in the playoff and now eliminates the ReliaQuest Bowl from taking an ACC team Sunday.
Tigers Square Off with #1 South Carolina

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team will face their biggest test of the season when they travel to Columbia, S.C. to take on the reigning National Champions and current No. 1 ranked South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Memphis (4-3) is coming off the Las Vegas Invitational...
Gamecocks host Memphis Tigers in second annual Give Back Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team will host the University of Memphis at the second annual Give Back game. The game continues the women Gamecocks four-game homestand. Tipoff starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Colonial Life Arena. The Give Back...
Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
George Washington runs away from USC

WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
Marcus Satterfield leaves Gamecocks to be Nebraska's new OC

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach Thursday. He was introduced as the Cornhuskers' coach...
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Football Friday games are wrapping up across the Midlands and we have all the scores for you. See the live updating scoreboard by clicking here!. Don’t forget to tune in at 11 p.m. to catch all the action. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
Columbia - The Ultimate South Carolina Getaway

Pictured: Columbia, South Carolina skyline |Photo byTucker Prescott. The celebrated city offers a rich taste of history and culture of the South. Columbia is a small town with a big heart. South Carolina’s capital is a southern hotspot with a rich history, outdoor adventures, chef-driven restaurants, and a diverse cultural scene. From state-of-the-art museums to one of the most unique national parks in the world, there is something for every kind of traveler in Soda City.
Attorney Michael Parks Joins Samuels Reynolds Law Firm

Columbia, SC – The Samuels Reynolds Law Firm is pleased to announce that Attorney Michael Parks has joined the firm. Parks received his bachelor’s degree in Finance, Insurance and Risk Management from the University of South Carolina Moore School of Business and earned his law degree from University of South Carolina School of Law. He is licensed to practice in all courts in South Carolina, the United States District Court for South Carolina, as well as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Lexington One releases statement on heightened security ‘Hold’ at Carolina Springs Middle School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators in Lexington School District One released a statement Friday after a school was placed into heightened security. The Carolina Springs Middle School was placed on ‘Hold’ as a safety response. Administrators said a student reported a safety tip. Students remained in classes while it was investigated and lunch was delayed for several grades.
