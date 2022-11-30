It appeared Notre Dame was heading to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, entering Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game considering Ohio State was expected to play in the Orange Bowl during the postseason. That changed with USC's 47-24 loss to Utah, which likely puts the Buckeyes in the playoff and now eliminates the ReliaQuest Bowl from taking an ACC team Sunday.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO