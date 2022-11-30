Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
247Sports
Notre Dame bowl projections: USC's loss to Utah alters Fighting Irish's outlook
It appeared Notre Dame was heading to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, entering Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game considering Ohio State was expected to play in the Orange Bowl during the postseason. That changed with USC's 47-24 loss to Utah, which likely puts the Buckeyes in the playoff and now eliminates the ReliaQuest Bowl from taking an ACC team Sunday.
WIS-TV
USC men’s basketball finish DC road trip with OT win over Georgetown
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the Gamecocks took on Georgetown Hoyas at the Capital One Arena. During the first half of the game, No. 31, Benjamin Bosman made a layup which tied both teams at 2-2 after the score started with 0-1 in favor of Georgetown. The first half of...
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Square Off with #1 South Carolina
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team will face their biggest test of the season when they travel to Columbia, S.C. to take on the reigning National Champions and current No. 1 ranked South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Memphis (4-3) is coming off the Las Vegas Invitational...
Beamer Possesses The Makeup To Become A Superstar
In his first two seasons, head coach Shane Beamer has shown on and off the field why he's a coach that can take South Carolina to the mountain top.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks host Memphis Tigers in second annual Give Back Game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team will host the University of Memphis at the second annual Give Back game. The game continues the women Gamecocks four-game homestand. Tipoff starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Colonial Life Arena. The Give Back...
Why Mazeo Bennett Remains A Priority For South Carolina
Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett committed to Tennessee but is still in the picture for South Carolina. Why do the Gamecocks stay in hot pursuit?
Three Transfer Portal Candidates
South Carolina is an attractive destination for transfer portal names, and there are a few they should have an early eye on.
live5news.com
Fort Dorchester football team heads for state championship in Columbia
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School will take on Dutch Fork High School in the 5-A State Championship in Columbia Saturday. The game will kick off at noon at Benedict College. The team was set to depart from the school Saturday morning with a sendoff celebration. The...
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
Shane Beamer Trolls Tennessee In Epic Fashion
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer took to social media for a light jab at a Tennessee Volunteer fan.
George Washington runs away from USC
WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
Columbia, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Columbia. The Fort Dorchester High School football team will have a game with Dutch Fork High School on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00. The Northwestern High School football team will have a game with South Florence High School on December 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
Citrus County Chronicle
Marcus Satterfield leaves Gamecocks to be Nebraska's new OC
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach Thursday. He was introduced as the Cornhuskers' coach...
WIS-TV
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Football Friday games are wrapping up across the Midlands and we have all the scores for you. See the live updating scoreboard by clicking here!. Don’t forget to tune in at 11 p.m. to catch all the action. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
WLTX.com
A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend is named Richland County Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend was named the Richland County High School Football Player of the Year, as determined by voting from local media who cover high school football in the Midlands. In 14 games, Townsend rushed for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns as the...
WIS-TV
Democrats move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state
74-year-old Richland County man dead after being hit by driver who tried to flee from police. A 74-year-old Richland County man is dead after being hit by a driver who was trying to flee from police this morning. Soda City Live: Cookies at Dewey’s pop-up shop for Ronald McDonald House...
Columbia - The Ultimate South Carolina Getaway
Pictured: Columbia, South Carolina skyline |Photo byTucker Prescott. The celebrated city offers a rich taste of history and culture of the South. Columbia is a small town with a big heart. South Carolina’s capital is a southern hotspot with a rich history, outdoor adventures, chef-driven restaurants, and a diverse cultural scene. From state-of-the-art museums to one of the most unique national parks in the world, there is something for every kind of traveler in Soda City.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Attorney Michael Parks Joins Samuels Reynolds Law Firm
Columbia, SC – The Samuels Reynolds Law Firm is pleased to announce that Attorney Michael Parks has joined the firm. Parks received his bachelor’s degree in Finance, Insurance and Risk Management from the University of South Carolina Moore School of Business and earned his law degree from University of South Carolina School of Law. He is licensed to practice in all courts in South Carolina, the United States District Court for South Carolina, as well as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
WIS-TV
Lexington One releases statement on heightened security ‘Hold’ at Carolina Springs Middle School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators in Lexington School District One released a statement Friday after a school was placed into heightened security. The Carolina Springs Middle School was placed on ‘Hold’ as a safety response. Administrators said a student reported a safety tip. Students remained in classes while it was investigated and lunch was delayed for several grades.
