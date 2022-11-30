No injuries in Country Club Manor fire

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are on scene of a fire at Country Club Manor apartments in Williamsville.

The apartment complex is located on Northwood Drive.

A firefighter on scene told News 4 that the fire is mostly contained to a garage and not a building. It began as a vehicle fire just after 8:05 p.m. Tuesday and spread to the rest of the garage. There were no injuries, but some evaluations because of spark concerns. The surrounding apartments were evacuated. They will have to tear down what’s left of the garage.

Damage is estimated at $350,000.

“We had a very rapid response from our department along with out mutual aid department. So we were able to have multiple access points to deploy water, and we had a quick knock down, and prevented any extension,” said Brad Sprague, the Chief of the Main-Transit Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was combustibles too close to a space heater while a resident was working on a car, according to authorities.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

