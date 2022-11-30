ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

southcarolinapublicradio.org

Stormy weather returns to South Carolina tonight-Wednesday

Widespread t-storms will make for a noisy, rainy night across the state as a strong cold front marches through. A very large wave of showers and t-storms will move into the Upstate late this evening then spread across the state overnight. Most areas will be getting rained on by tomorrow morning, sometimes heavily, so travelers will need to factor in some extra drive time for the early commute.
WIS-TV

High level of flu activity in SC at start of holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the holiday season is in full gear, the influenza-like illness activity level was around three times higher in South Carolina than the state’s annual average. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports a 9.0% of patient visits to SC ilINet providers...
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication

This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Home to One of the Best Christmas Light Displays

Are you a fan of visiting Christmas lights every year? From beautiful neighborhoods filled with lights to awesome displays at parks and things throughout your city. Christmas light displays seem to get better and bigger each and every year. There are some you view as tradition and then there are ones that pop up with the ultimate display of lights. Viewing Christmas lights puts everyone in a great holiday spirit.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Castle Home Includes Gargoyles, Sword In Stone, Tower

Many of us jokingly refer to how whimsical it might be to live in a castle. However, there’s a South Carolina castle home that makes that dream a reality. The Walhalla “castle” carries a list price of $525,000 and sits on 3 acres. The State says the 3000-square-foot home comes complete with gargoyles, a gated entry, tower and a sword in stone. The home is lovingly referred to as a “storybook” home. But, a home with these unique features doesn’t appeal to everyone. Therefore, after sitting on the market for a bit, sellers recently dropped the price. I’m all about castles. My favorite castle of all time is the Biltmore House in Asheville. I could see myself living there. LOL. And, who didn’t watch Downton Abbey and imagine themselves there? On the other hand, castles typically require a staff to help with the upkeep. I’m guessing if you purchase this South Carolina castle home, the maintenance is up to you.
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA

A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of South Carolina?

The Carolina Wren Is The Official State Bird Of The SC. The Carolina wren is the official state bird of South Carolina. The wren is a small bird found throughout the Southeastern United States and even in Central America. It has a distinctive white stripe over its eye, a black tail, and a distinctive song. This song can be heard during the daytime or night and in all kinds of weather. Its name is indicative of the high regard that South Carolina has for birds.
WIS-TV

Pedestrian killed in Lexington County collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a Lexington County fatal collision. Trooper Gary Miller reports the collision happened around 6:17 p.m. at Platt Springs Road near Highland Drive, 3 miles south of Springdale. According to officials, a vehicle was traveling east...
Columbia, SC
