SC Emergency Management prepares for winter weather
As winter approaches, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is preparing for winter weather.
Stormy weather returns to South Carolina tonight-Wednesday
Widespread t-storms will make for a noisy, rainy night across the state as a strong cold front marches through. A very large wave of showers and t-storms will move into the Upstate late this evening then spread across the state overnight. Most areas will be getting rained on by tomorrow morning, sometimes heavily, so travelers will need to factor in some extra drive time for the early commute.
DHEC says flu cases continue to rise in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, South Carolina's health agency, DHEC, released new numbers for the state that continue to show an increase to an already high number of flu cases and deaths. A week after Thanksgiving, South Carolina is seeing another bump in flu cases. According to Jonathan Knoche,...
Tips for South Carolina residents as state enters Winter Prep Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter Prep Week arrived Sunday in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Winter Prep Week runs from Nov. 27, 2022, to Dec. 3, 2022. SCEMD encourages all state residents to plan for severe weather in advance. One way to be prepared is to know the following winter […]
High level of flu activity in SC at start of holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the holiday season is in full gear, the influenza-like illness activity level was around three times higher in South Carolina than the state’s annual average. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports a 9.0% of patient visits to SC ilINet providers...
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
Winter storm in Oregon could cause hazardous road conditions
“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said.
South Carolina Home to One of the Best Christmas Light Displays
Are you a fan of visiting Christmas lights every year? From beautiful neighborhoods filled with lights to awesome displays at parks and things throughout your city. Christmas light displays seem to get better and bigger each and every year. There are some you view as tradition and then there are ones that pop up with the ultimate display of lights. Viewing Christmas lights puts everyone in a great holiday spirit.
Democrats vote to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st primary voting state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As of Friday afternoon, Iowa is out as the first primary state for Democrats. While a final decision is still to be made, it appears South Carolina will be the first to vote for Democratic presidential primaries. In conversation with the Democratic National Committee on Thursday,...
BEWARE: USDA investigating rise in stolen SNAP benefits from South Carolina families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scammers are stealing food from hungry South Carolina children. We’ve learned from officials that the South Carolina Department of Social Services is seeing an increase in stolen SNAP benefits, which is money low income families can use to buy food. A spokesperson for the...
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display
Researchers picked up the fish Thursday and brought it back to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of South Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Brookgreen Gardens for their beautiful Nights of a Thousand Candles event. Keep reading to learn more.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
South Carolina Castle Home Includes Gargoyles, Sword In Stone, Tower
Many of us jokingly refer to how whimsical it might be to live in a castle. However, there’s a South Carolina castle home that makes that dream a reality. The Walhalla “castle” carries a list price of $525,000 and sits on 3 acres. The State says the 3000-square-foot home comes complete with gargoyles, a gated entry, tower and a sword in stone. The home is lovingly referred to as a “storybook” home. But, a home with these unique features doesn’t appeal to everyone. Therefore, after sitting on the market for a bit, sellers recently dropped the price. I’m all about castles. My favorite castle of all time is the Biltmore House in Asheville. I could see myself living there. LOL. And, who didn’t watch Downton Abbey and imagine themselves there? On the other hand, castles typically require a staff to help with the upkeep. I’m guessing if you purchase this South Carolina castle home, the maintenance is up to you.
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
What is the State Bird of South Carolina?
The Carolina Wren Is The Official State Bird Of The SC. The Carolina wren is the official state bird of South Carolina. The wren is a small bird found throughout the Southeastern United States and even in Central America. It has a distinctive white stripe over its eye, a black tail, and a distinctive song. This song can be heard during the daytime or night and in all kinds of weather. Its name is indicative of the high regard that South Carolina has for birds.
New map details hundreds of food pantries, resources available to South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizations that fight hunger say food insecurity becomes especially evident this time of year, as families want to make the holiday season as special as it can be, but sometimes dollars don’t stretch far enough. According to Feeding America, one in ten South Carolinians faces...
Pedestrian killed in Lexington County collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a Lexington County fatal collision. Trooper Gary Miller reports the collision happened around 6:17 p.m. at Platt Springs Road near Highland Drive, 3 miles south of Springdale. According to officials, a vehicle was traveling east...
Vehicle in deadly Florida hit and run found in South Carolina, police seeking owner
MIRAMAR, Fla. (WIS) - A deadly hit and run in Florida has been linked to a South Carolina vehicle. Investigators in Miramar said on Nov. 27 Silvio Ortega Martinez was killed while crossing the road around 2:17 a.m. The vehicle in the crash was registered to Janae Lewis. The car...
74-year-old Richland County man dead after being hit by driver who tried to flee from police
Democrats move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state. Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024. Soda City Live: Cookies at Dewey’s pop-up shop for Ronald McDonald House. Updated: 10...
