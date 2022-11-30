ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

The Dayton Foundation offers charitable giving tips

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfRWi_0jRnPhl000

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Since 2012, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, also known as Giving Tuesday, has been recognized as a day for generosity.

The Dayton Foundation manages charitable funds and has offered tips to keep in mind when giving this holiday season.

Here are the tips they provided:

  • When planning your annual household or holiday budget, be sure to include charitable giving.
  • Research the cause/organizations before giving.
  • Don’t put strings on how your gift should be use. Find an organization you care about and trust, then be generous in giving an unrestricted gift so the organization can use if for their greatest needs.
  • Engage children in discussions and decision making about giving to charity.
  • Think longterm when you give.
  • Consider pooling your charitable gifts with others to help make a tremendous impact on a cause or condition in your community.
Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB

“If you care about those organizations and you trust those organizations, give those gifts so that they may use them for their most appropriate need,” Victoria Sorg, Senior Development Director for The Dayton Foundation, advised.

“Donate to the organization and let the organization choose the most efficient way to use those dollars.”

One third of all donations throughout the year are given in December. Giving Tuesday has become a kick-off to the holiday giving season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Dayton CBC holding daily drawings for blood donors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking to donate blood to give back to the community for the winter season, you could win yourself a prize. The Dayton Community Blood Center is holding their 12 Days of Giving Blood Drive from Monday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 17, according to a release. Everyone that […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Trotwood hosts Holiday on Main Street celebration

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun, festive event on Saturday evening, Holiday on Main Street might be what you’re looking for. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., Holiday on Main Street will be held at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, a release says. If you plan […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Where to recycle broken lights in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s time to decorate for Christmas and put up the lights, but what do you do with the strands that no longer work? Five Rivers Metro Parks is coordinating with Cohen Recycling to provide locations residents can drop off unwanted strands of Christmas lights for recycling. “The partnership we have with […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Frito!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means it’s time for the Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton!. Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us over Zoom to introduce Frito!. Frito and her littermate Moose are around...
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

The Edison Foundation Welcomes Two New Board Members

The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College welcomed two new board members this year. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. Brooke Ruhenkamp, representing Darke County, has expertise in human...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Nurse practitioner opens new practice

SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

November business news in Dayton: 3 openings, 2 closings, 7 project updates

Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. Walmart calls newly remodeled Beavercreek location a ‘store of the future’. The Beavercreek Walmart Supercenter was recently remodeled into a “store of the future,” according to Walmart officials, who...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley

Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures

After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy