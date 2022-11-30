The Dayton Foundation offers charitable giving tips

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Since 2012, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, also known as Giving Tuesday, has been recognized as a day for generosity.

The Dayton Foundation manages charitable funds and has offered tips to keep in mind when giving this holiday season.

Here are the tips they provided:

When planning your annual household or holiday budget, be sure to include charitable giving.

Research the cause/organizations before giving.

Don’t put strings on how your gift should be use. Find an organization you care about and trust, then be generous in giving an unrestricted gift so the organization can use if for their greatest needs.

Engage children in discussions and decision making about giving to charity.

Think longterm when you give.

Consider pooling your charitable gifts with others to help make a tremendous impact on a cause or condition in your community.

“If you care about those organizations and you trust those organizations, give those gifts so that they may use them for their most appropriate need,” Victoria Sorg, Senior Development Director for The Dayton Foundation, advised.

“Donate to the organization and let the organization choose the most efficient way to use those dollars.”

One third of all donations throughout the year are given in December. Giving Tuesday has become a kick-off to the holiday giving season.

