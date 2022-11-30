Read full article on original website
Lantern
Letter from the Lantern: Ohio State deserves answers on President Johnson’s resignation, here’s why
After 2 1/2 years in office, University President Kristina M. Johnson resigned. We still don’t know why. The Ohio State community faces a big and unexpected change in leadership. With that comes a lot of questions, ones The Lantern is seeking to answer. After Johnson announced her resignation Monday...
