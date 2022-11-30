Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” albumJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Philadelphia Police Officer struck by vehicle in Center City
A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Center City.
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
NBC Philadelphia
Transgender Woman Found Shot to Death in Philadelphia Apartment
Loved ones are mourning a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Philadelphia last month. Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death inside her mother’s apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street in the city’s Germantown neighborhood on the morning of November 24.
Major break in Philadelphia's 'Boy in the Box' cold case
Philadelphia police sources say they have identified the child known as "the boy in the box."
Mother pleads for mental health help for son arrested in firebombing near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mother is speaking out after her son was arrested for arson. She's also pleading to get him help.Kyle Halls, 35, was arrested Thursday for firebombing the home of several Temple students last month."I just recall waking up at 3 a.m. hearing a loud boom and then looking out the window to see the house on fire," Krystal Wyatt said.Neighbors recalled being jolted awake early on Nov. 15. That's when federal authorities say Kyle Halls firebombed a house on Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia just blocks from the campus of Temple University.The incident was caught...
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
phillypolice.com
Missing Persons – 31-year-old Simone Leonard and 2-year-old Gaia Byrd – From the 35th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating the following missing persons in reference to a custody investigation of 31-year-old Simone Leonard and 2-year-old Gaia Byrd. They were last seen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, on the 75XX block of Rugby Street. Simone Leonard (mother) is 5′...
fox29.com
Homeowner helps police identify man accused of firebombing North Philadelphia rowhome
PHILADELPHIA - A homeowner who lives at a rowhome near Temple's campus that was recently firebombed used home surveillance to help police track down a suspect who is now in custody, according to court documents. Prosecutors say Kyle Halls, 35, smashed the front window of a property on 2000 block...
'Horrible experience': Neighbor recalls finding woman decapitated inside Philadelphia home
"I'm here thinking I'm going to go apply pressure to the wound while I called the cops to help her out," said Mary Liz, who discovered the body. "I'm not thinking that I'm going to see what I saw."
Missing 4-month-old in Philadelphia found safe
Philadelphia police say a missing 4-month-old boy has been found safe.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia police officer discharges weapon after he is attacked by dog in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - A Philadelphia police officer was attacked by a dog in Overbrook, and the officer discharged his weapon to disrupt the attack. According to officials, the officer responded to a 911 call regarding a vicious dog Thursday morning, around 10:30, on the 1600 block of North Felton Street. When...
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report
State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...
Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
NBC Philadelphia
Hazmat Team Finds 180 Animals Inside NJ Puppy Mill, 2 Dogs Dead
A New Jersey residence has been condemned and its residents arrested after law enforcement uncovered an active "puppy mill" with 180 animals caged inside, police announced Saturday. An anonymous complaint first alerted police to the home off Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township Friday evening. Two patrol officers responded to...
Authorities Ask For Help Finding Person Who Shot a 16-year-old in Burlington County, NJ
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help as they search for the person who shot a teenager Thursday night. The incident happened at around 10:30 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township. Authorities say the victim, a 16-year-old man, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to...
Police ID woman found decapitated inside home in Philadelphia's Lawndale neighborhood
Police say a 41-year-old woman was found dead on the kitchen floor with her head severed.
fox29.com
Police searching for man accused of robbing Germantown Family Dollar twice in one day, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division is asking for the public's help to identify a man believed to be connected to several robberies at a Family Dollar. According to police, the robberies occurred at the Family Dollar on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue on Tuesday. The...
Suspect killed after 3 shootouts, 2 carjackings, long chase leading to I-95 closure, police say
A suspect allegedly involved in at least three incidents where shots were fired, two carjackings and a long chase with law enforcement officers Friday in Delaware was shot and killed. The incidents led to the closure of I-95 in both directions.
Police Need Help: 10 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in the City of Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing in the month of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city...
School bus with 36 students on board shot up as man flees police in Delaware
A school bus with dozens of students on board was hit by gunfire during a gun battle and police chase that spanned a large part of New Castle County, Delaware on Friday.
