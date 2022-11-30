ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, AL

Sheffield, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School basketball team will have a game with Sheffield High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
Sheffield High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball - Part 2

Leighton, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SHEFFIELD, AL
footballscoop.com

Sources: North Alabama targeting Brent Dearmon, has coach on campus

Brent Dearmon, a former highly successful prep coach in the state of Alabama, has emerged as the frontrunner to land the University of North Alabama head coaching job, multiple sources told FootballScoop Thursday. In fact, multiple sources indicated to FootballScoop this evening that Dearmon is presently on the UNA campus...
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members

A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Crutcher Street in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Crutcher Street in Athens. If...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Huston Drive

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Huston Drive in Muscle...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Some concerned over new Hartselle superintendent hire

Several parents and residents are pushing back against the school board’s choice of superintendent, Brian Clayton, saying they fear he would alter the curriculum to suit his ideological leanings, but Clayton says he has no plans to do so. “I have to teach the curricula that is set forth...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence Police respond to crash with injuries

A crash with injuries has been reported near the intersection of Helton Drive and Veterans Drive. Florence Police and Florence Fire departments responded to the scene. Expect delays in the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence Police: Sheffield fisherman found dead in water

The body of a Sheffield fisherman was found in waters near the Tennessee River in Florence early Saturday. About 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Florence Police Department officers responded to South Poplar Street for a drowning call. The area is near the Florence Harbor and river. A fisherman in a boat had...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Morgan County investigators locate previously missing Hartselle man

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located a Hartselle man previously reported missing on Tuesday. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. He was later found safe in Fort Payne by local officers.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
DECATUR, AL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

First Solar Announces $1 Billion Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major solar energy company plans to...
TRINITY, AL
WAFF

Storm damage reported in Colbert Co.

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A large barn has been destroyed and power lines are reportedly down in Colbert County Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the Brick Hatton Fire Department is on 6th St. near Shaw Rd. where a barn has been destroyed.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
