Sheffield, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sheffield High School basketball team will have a game with Colbert County High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Russellville. The Vina High School basketball team will have a game with Belgreen High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Phil Campbell High School basketball team will have a game with Tharptown High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
Decatur High School coach Jere Adcock is retiring from the only head football coaching job he’s ever had. Adcock, 67, has compiled a 187-120 record at Decatur with 21 trips to the AHSAA state playoffs in 27 years. Adcock’s Raiders were 9-3 this season, losing in the second round...
Brent Dearmon, a former highly successful prep coach in the state of Alabama, has emerged as the frontrunner to land the University of North Alabama head coaching job, multiple sources told FootballScoop Thursday. In fact, multiple sources indicated to FootballScoop this evening that Dearmon is presently on the UNA campus...
A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Crutcher Street in Athens. If...
The family of Codey Ray Schepp, one of the two men found fatally shot this weekend at a Southwest Decatur apartment, said Tuesday they remain stunned by his death and can’t understand why anyone would have wanted to kill him. Meanwhile, police had not announced any arrests as of...
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Huston Drive in Muscle...
Several parents and residents are pushing back against the school board’s choice of superintendent, Brian Clayton, saying they fear he would alter the curriculum to suit his ideological leanings, but Clayton says he has no plans to do so. “I have to teach the curricula that is set forth...
A crash with injuries has been reported near the intersection of Helton Drive and Veterans Drive. Florence Police and Florence Fire departments responded to the scene. Expect delays in the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
The body of a Sheffield fisherman was found in waters near the Tennessee River in Florence early Saturday. About 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Florence Police Department officers responded to South Poplar Street for a drowning call. The area is near the Florence Harbor and river. A fisherman in a boat had...
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located a Hartselle man previously reported missing on Tuesday. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. He was later found safe in Fort Payne by local officers.
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major solar energy company plans to...
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A large barn has been destroyed and power lines are reportedly down in Colbert County Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the Brick Hatton Fire Department is on 6th St. near Shaw Rd. where a barn has been destroyed.
