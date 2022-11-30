Gulf Breeze, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — From Mobile County Public Schools:. Due to the severe weather, our bus routes are delayed this morning by one hour. Schools will start at the regular time. Please monitor the conditions along your route to school and take the necessary precautions. Due to the severe weather, all student absences and tardies will be excused today. All employees are to report to work at the regular time.

