Naugatuck, CT

FBI releases additional information on Naugatuck murder suspect

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

Naugatuck, Conn./WTIC Radio - The FBI is releasing additional information about the suspect in the death of a little girl in Naugatuck earlier this month.

Agents say 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini has a tattoo on the right side of his neck with flames and the letters "CME".

He has a tattoo with "Milla" and stars on his right hand and a clown tattoo on his left hand.

Francisquini is wanted for the death of his toddler daughter Camilla back on Novemeber 18.

Authorities say he should be considered armed, dangerous and mentally unstable.

There is a $25,000 reward leading to an arrest or conviction.

WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

