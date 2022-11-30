Florence, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ON TUESDAY MORNING AROUND 1:45 AM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE WALGREENS PHARMACY ON NORTH WOOD AVENUE. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED BRADEN BONER IN THE AREA. BONER, 19, OF CULLMAN, ALABAMA, WAS INTOXICATED AND ARRESTED FOR MINOR POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL AND PUBLIC INTOXICATION. A SEARCH OF HIS PERSON YIELDED BURGLARY TOOLS IN HIS BACKPACK. OFFICERS THEN LOCATED DAMAGE TO THE PHARMACY CONSISTENT TO THE TOOLS LOCATED ON BONER. BONER WAS THEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE, AND POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS. BONER WAS RELEASED ON A $17,700 BOND.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO