Florence, AL

Florence, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Florence.

The Lauderdale County High School basketball team will have a game with Wilson High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Lauderdale County High School
Wilson High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Clements High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Clements High School
Rogers High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Leighton, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sheffield High School basketball team will have a game with Colbert County High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
SHEFFIELD, AL
WAFF

Coach Adcock calls it a career in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After 27 seasons as Head Football Coach of the Decatur Red Raiders, Jere Adcock decided the 2022 season would be his last. He decided to let Sports Director Carl Prather know first. “I told my wife Lynda, the first media guy I’d call, it would be...
DECATUR, AL
footballscoop.com

Sources: North Alabama targeting Brent Dearmon, has coach on campus

Brent Dearmon, a former highly successful prep coach in the state of Alabama, has emerged as the frontrunner to land the University of North Alabama head coaching job, multiple sources told FootballScoop Thursday. In fact, multiple sources indicated to FootballScoop this evening that Dearmon is presently on the UNA campus...
FLORENCE, AL
tri-statedefender.com

Tigers soar past North Alabama Lions with Ole Miss in sight

No disrespect to North Alabama’s Lions basketball team, but they were not supposed to be close to the University of Memphis Tigers at the end of Wednesday’s matchup at FedExForum and they weren’t. Memphis (5-2) easily outdistanced North Alabama (4-4), racking an 87-68 win that cleared the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Arrest in Florence

ON TUESDAY MORNING AROUND 1:45 AM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE WALGREENS PHARMACY ON NORTH WOOD AVENUE. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED BRADEN BONER IN THE AREA. BONER, 19, OF CULLMAN, ALABAMA, WAS INTOXICATED AND ARRESTED FOR MINOR POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL AND PUBLIC INTOXICATION. A SEARCH OF HIS PERSON YIELDED BURGLARY TOOLS IN HIS BACKPACK. OFFICERS THEN LOCATED DAMAGE TO THE PHARMACY CONSISTENT TO THE TOOLS LOCATED ON BONER. BONER WAS THEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE, AND POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS. BONER WAS RELEASED ON A $17,700 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Some concerned over new Hartselle superintendent hire

Several parents and residents are pushing back against the school board’s choice of superintendent, Brian Clayton, saying they fear he would alter the curriculum to suit his ideological leanings, but Clayton says he has no plans to do so. “I have to teach the curricula that is set forth...
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Huston Drive

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Huston Drive in Muscle...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Franklin County Times

Franklin County parades into Christmas season

DEC. 1 – RUSSELLVILLE. Before the parade: Dec. 1 at 4:15 p.m., the Cultura Garden Club’s Every Light a Prayer for Peace program will take place on the Franklin County Courthouse steps. The event will feature songs and speakers encouraging peace. Veterans, active military, front-line workers, first responders and EMS will be honored. Derek Washington, of First Freewill Baptist Church, will give the Prayer for Peace Message.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members

A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Santa flies in to Russellville

Ho ho ho! Santa Claus is taking time out of his busy schedule to fly into Russellville Municipal Airport Dec. 3 for the third annual Santa Fly-in and Toy Drive. Russellville Fire Department Deputy Chief Randy Seal said the program has been a “tremendous help” with the fire department’s Helping Santa Toy Drive for several years now.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
mynwapaper.com

Christmas in the City set for this Saturday

HALEYVILLE - It’s Christmas time...once again...in the city. The City of Haleyville’s third annual Christmas in the City festival, sponsored by The Haleyville Area Chamber of Commerce, 9-1-1 Festival Committee and Heart of Haleyville Park Committee, will be Saturday, Dec. 3, and is predicted to be the biggest, best and brightest yet.
HALEYVILLE, AL
