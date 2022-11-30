ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Chill Out
3d ago

the whole SPCA needs to be in investigated.. outside killing animals for no reason is one thing..not enough funds to house and feed and care for them..as they often claim... the money most managers pocket and steal..it would blow your mind how much...one of those managers got caught stealing and the crew of one of the shelters were abusive..dirty water and the bed were filthy.. that's just one ASPCA..I think they are over paid..200,000.00 a year one manager was paid.. the shelter I'm speaking about is in another parish OMG.. please sir..sue them from kingdom come and back..

Bean Smith
3d ago

They need to be sued and the staff needs to be investigated. This happens to much. The whole staff needs to be trained .

Norma Crawley
3d ago

sorry, for you & yours . God 🌸 bless,your family . Jesus don't sleep. Take care , and be bless Jesus love'syall., will praying 🙏 🙏.

WDSU

New Orleans family grieving after dog mistakenly euthanized

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog. Herman Spencer says their dog broke out of their backyard through a broken gate in New Orleans East. King Zuma was a Labrador-Great Dane mix and 17 months old. They looked everywhere for their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Bring a pet Home For the Holidays!

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced a Home for the Holidays adoption fee of $25 for cats and dogs for the entire month of December. Beginning today, the shelter will offer reduced price adoptions in hopes that more animals will find forever homes this holiday. Prior to adoption, animals are...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
HARVEY, LA
WLOX

Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam. Sheriff Adam says around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forrest Street in Bayside Park, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WWL

NOPD needs help searching for a puppy missing in a home burglary

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans need your help in finding a missing puppy believed to have been taken during a home burglary in the Little Woods neighborhood. On Monday, NOPD officers responded to a report of a home burglary that happened in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News Channel Nebraska

House fire displaces Terrytown family

TERRYTOWN - An electrical fire is blamed for displacing a family of four Tuesday night in Terrytown. The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department says an active fire was found the attic of the home at 115 Woodley Park Road when they were dispatched at 7:34 p.m. Scottsbluff Rural and Gering Fire prevented the fire from moving from the hallway it originated in.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
WWL

Police: Ruth Prats is 2nd victim in Covington killing; police believe crime was random

LACOMBE, La. — Ruth Prats, a pastoral associate at St. Peter Church, has been identified as the second victim in a grisly killing on the Northshore. Police said they believe the crime was random. They said that surveillance video showed the suspect, Antonio Donde Tyson, riding a bike Prats' neighborhood around 4 p.m. Sunday. He seemed to talk briefly to her and Father Otis Young. More video showed the suspect return to the home a short time later, with what they believe was a knife behind his back as he entered the home.
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
SLIDELL, LA
