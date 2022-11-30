the whole SPCA needs to be in investigated.. outside killing animals for no reason is one thing..not enough funds to house and feed and care for them..as they often claim... the money most managers pocket and steal..it would blow your mind how much...one of those managers got caught stealing and the crew of one of the shelters were abusive..dirty water and the bed were filthy.. that's just one ASPCA..I think they are over paid..200,000.00 a year one manager was paid.. the shelter I'm speaking about is in another parish OMG.. please sir..sue them from kingdom come and back..
They need to be sued and the staff needs to be investigated. This happens to much. The whole staff needs to be trained .
sorry, for you & yours . God 🌸 bless,your family . Jesus don't sleep. Take care , and be bless Jesus love'syall., will praying 🙏 🙏.
Related
New Orleans family grieving after dog mistakenly euthanized
Family of dog mistakenly euthanized by LASPCA demanding investigation
Parents relieved and thankful for return of Folsom girls and their dog after they went missing
Folsom family dog hailed a hero after protecting two young girls in the woods
Brutal beating death of tourist in New Orleans hotel room sends chills through violence-weary city
Bring a pet Home For the Holidays!
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says
JPSO: Man robs bank, jumps into running car and drives off with woman in backseat
NOPD needs help searching for a puppy missing in a home burglary
Cory Ivey handed 10-year sentence for murder of Metairie man
House fire displaces Terrytown family
Florida woman and New Orleans 1-year-old connect after liver transplant
Police: Ruth Prats is 2nd victim in Covington killing; police believe crime was random
Suspect arrested at scene after man found dead on St. Charles Avenue
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder
'Please, Jesus, don't let us die in here' | Family survives Paradis tornado hiding in restaurant bathroom
Metairie man found shot to death on Academy Drive identified by family
Teens arrested in connection to Slidell driver, passenger shootings
WWL
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 38