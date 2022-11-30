ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneyfoodblog.com

4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week

It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
disneydining.com

More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
TheStreet

Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
DoYouRemember?

Disney Upsets Guests By Continuing On With The Splash Mountain Retheme

It seems like the days of Splash Mountain are numbered as Disney World is a few steps closer to totally expunging it. The company had announced its intent to revamp the attraction center in 2020 as a result of the petitions that were gotten during the Black Lives Matter movement. The water park ride which is tied to the racist and slavery-glorifying movie, Song of the South, will be replaced by the 2019 movie, The Princess and the Frog.
disneyfoodblog.com

Kick Off the Weekend With 7 Disney DEALS on Amazon!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. What’s better than new Disney merch? Discounted Disney merch!. Amazon is one of the best places to find some great sales on official Disney items. Sometimes it can...
disneytips.com

Disney Restaurants – Dine Once and You’re Done!

There are plenty of dining locations to experience in the Walt Disney World Resort, with everything from quick-service to full-service locations, character and signature dining experiences, and more. With so many to choose from, it’s not always easy to decide which ones to dine in. Most Guests will have their favorites, but there are also locations that you’ll eat in once before skipping them.
disneyfoodblog.com

SURPRISE! A New Gelato Stand Has Arrived in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

We visit the Disney World parks every day, and we’re constantly noticing new things!. Just recently we’ve seen big construction changes, holiday merchandise, and even new snacks. And now, there’s a tasty new surprise in Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. We were walking through Muppets Courtyard in Hollywood...
disneyfoodblog.com

Inside Disney’s Strange Decision To Buy a GIANT Cruise Ship

The brand-new Disney Wish cruise ship just had her maiden voyage in the summer of 2022, but Disney has apparently already moved on to the next ship in the company’s fleet. And no, we don’t mean the Disney Treasure. Disney just bought a HUGE cruise ship called the...
disneyfoodblog.com

NEW Disney Jungle Cruise Loungefly Bag and Ears Are Online Now!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, so who’s collecting the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction merchandise?. This merchandise line has been themed to some ICONIC Disney rides, including the Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Reports HUGE Jump in Hotel Guest Spending

The COVID-19 pandemic hit many companies hard, and that includes The Walt Disney Company. Even now, when many experts consider the pandemic to be over, Disney is still on the road to recovery. A report recently filed by Disney shows just how far the company has come in the last...
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: NEW Mickey Beignets Released in Disney World

Tis the season for sweet treats all over Disney World!. We’ve seen desserts all over the place, from delicious options at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to seasonal specialties at the Disney Resorts. There are so many places to find a snack this holiday season, and now we’re heading to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter to try out another one!

