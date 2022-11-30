Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneyfoodblog.com
4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
Disney World Guest Jumps Off Ride To Hang Out With Animatronics, And There's Video
A guest decided to get up close and personal with some Disney World animatronics. A little too close.
I paid $15 per person for Disney's Genie+ service for part of my family's Disney World vacation — here's how it works and when I think it's worth it
My family used Genie+ on our first day at Disney World in Magic Kingdom and Epcot, but decided not to use it the next day at Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
Disney Upsets Guests By Continuing On With The Splash Mountain Retheme
It seems like the days of Splash Mountain are numbered as Disney World is a few steps closer to totally expunging it. The company had announced its intent to revamp the attraction center in 2020 as a result of the petitions that were gotten during the Black Lives Matter movement. The water park ride which is tied to the racist and slavery-glorifying movie, Song of the South, will be replaced by the 2019 movie, The Princess and the Frog.
disneyfoodblog.com
Kick Off the Weekend With 7 Disney DEALS on Amazon!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. What’s better than new Disney merch? Discounted Disney merch!. Amazon is one of the best places to find some great sales on official Disney items. Sometimes it can...
disneytips.com
Disney Restaurants – Dine Once and You’re Done!
There are plenty of dining locations to experience in the Walt Disney World Resort, with everything from quick-service to full-service locations, character and signature dining experiences, and more. With so many to choose from, it’s not always easy to decide which ones to dine in. Most Guests will have their favorites, but there are also locations that you’ll eat in once before skipping them.
disneyfoodblog.com
SURPRISE! A New Gelato Stand Has Arrived in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
We visit the Disney World parks every day, and we’re constantly noticing new things!. Just recently we’ve seen big construction changes, holiday merchandise, and even new snacks. And now, there’s a tasty new surprise in Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. We were walking through Muppets Courtyard in Hollywood...
disneyfoodblog.com
Inside Disney’s Strange Decision To Buy a GIANT Cruise Ship
The brand-new Disney Wish cruise ship just had her maiden voyage in the summer of 2022, but Disney has apparently already moved on to the next ship in the company’s fleet. And no, we don’t mean the Disney Treasure. Disney just bought a HUGE cruise ship called the...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Disney Jungle Cruise Loungefly Bag and Ears Are Online Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, so who’s collecting the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction merchandise?. This merchandise line has been themed to some ICONIC Disney rides, including the Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Reports HUGE Jump in Hotel Guest Spending
The COVID-19 pandemic hit many companies hard, and that includes The Walt Disney Company. Even now, when many experts consider the pandemic to be over, Disney is still on the road to recovery. A report recently filed by Disney shows just how far the company has come in the last...
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: NEW Mickey Beignets Released in Disney World
Tis the season for sweet treats all over Disney World!. We’ve seen desserts all over the place, from delicious options at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to seasonal specialties at the Disney Resorts. There are so many places to find a snack this holiday season, and now we’re heading to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter to try out another one!
Comments / 0