ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Cannabis delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Santa Rosa, officials said. Police said the driver first made a delivery in Oakland to receive a cash payment before driving back to Santa Rosa when a black Audi rear-ended him shortly before 5 p.m. When the driver stepped outside the van to check for damage, two Black male adults approached and one was holding a firearm, officials said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police arrest 1 of 3 suspects in November ATM robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was arrested after entering an Oakland police administration building to retrieve items after an officer recognized him as an ATM robbery suspect. Officials said on Nov. 6 in the 8400 block of International Boulevard around 1 a.m., three individuals were seen on security footage removing the ATM from the business, loading it into a vehicle, and fleeing the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose unveils searchable database of police misconduct cases

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The City of San Jose on Friday unveiled a new way for residents to learn about cases of alleged police misconduct. Detailed reports which used to be closely held and sometimes took a judge to approve, are now available online. State law now requires records involving...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl at park, dad claims

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco father said his son is recovering after accidentally ingesting opioids at a public park. First responders aren't providing specific details due to the child's age and the nature of the incident. However, they confirmed a crew responded to an incident at Moscone Recreational Park where a child suffered a cardiac arrest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot

DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
DALY CITY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill Police arrest restaurant burglary suspect

Police arrested a man who burglarized a restaurant in Morgan Hill before attempting to escape arrest by running through residential yards and locking himself in a storage shed, authorities said. At about 11:23pm Nov. 28, Morgan Hill Police responded to Poke Bowl restaurant, 408 Tennant Station, to investigate a report...
MORGAN HILL, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Another hate incident reported in Novato

Bench Lady: A citizen told police that a 40-ish woman was living on a bench on Miller Avenue for the last several days. She talks to herself, otherwise doesn’t do much. Police monitoring. Staring Contest: A woman on Cottage Avenue reported her neighbor was being strange. She said she...
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Inmate escapes from Solano County work camp

A convicted felon serving seven years for stalking and other charges "walked away" from a prison work camp in Solano County on Thursday, state prison officials said. Authorities discovered that Raul Mejia, 22, was missing from the Delta Conservation Camp when they conducted their evening count of the incarcerated people, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a press release.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Long road to justice for one SF domestic violence victim

The wheels have justice have turned slowly but surely for the family and friends of Mary Atchison of San Francisco. The 42-year-old was a victim of domestic violence. On Tuesday, boyfriend Jules Sibilio was convicted of second degree murder, more than 8 years after he killed her.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy