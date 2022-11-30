Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Video: California Apple store ransacked by thieves as staff warn customers not to stop them
PALO ALTO, Calif. - A pair of masked bandits are still at large after brazenly robbing a California Apple store in broad daylight on Black Friday, and video of the incident has gone viral showing staff watching on and warning customers against intervening as the thieves made away with tens of thousands of dollars in loot.
2 wanted for robbing cannabis delivery van in Santa Rosa; reward offered
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a cannabis delivery van on Thursday. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. The cannabis delivery driver made a delivery in Oakland, getting cash in return, SRPD […]
KTVU FOX 2
Cannabis delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Santa Rosa, officials said. Police said the driver first made a delivery in Oakland to receive a cash payment before driving back to Santa Rosa when a black Audi rear-ended him shortly before 5 p.m. When the driver stepped outside the van to check for damage, two Black male adults approached and one was holding a firearm, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest 1 of 3 suspects in November ATM robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was arrested after entering an Oakland police administration building to retrieve items after an officer recognized him as an ATM robbery suspect. Officials said on Nov. 6 in the 8400 block of International Boulevard around 1 a.m., three individuals were seen on security footage removing the ATM from the business, loading it into a vehicle, and fleeing the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in Oakland after ditching car with drugs, money & walking through traffic
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man under the influence of drugs was arrested and given multiple charges after police discovered $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle on an Oakland freeway, police said. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. on I-580 near Grand Avenue, police received numerous reports of a man behaving...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose unveils searchable database of police misconduct cases
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The City of San Jose on Friday unveiled a new way for residents to learn about cases of alleged police misconduct. Detailed reports which used to be closely held and sometimes took a judge to approve, are now available online. State law now requires records involving...
foxla.com
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk during a "botched" robbery will not face a murder charge because the victim had opened fire on the suspect despite his life not being in danger, officials said Thursday. James Williams, 36, was killed during an early...
padailypost.com
$35,000 heist at Apple Store goes viral, employees tell customers not to interfere
A customer at the Apple Store in downtown Palo Alto recorded a Black Friday heist by two men, and the video shows the thieves ripping iPhones off the cords while employees usher customers out of their way. “Should we stop them?” one customer can be heard asking in the crowded...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana
BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman is accused of shooting a gun into the air after being confronted by a parent for offering a child marijuana, according to arrest records. Records show that on Aug. 29 Tiffany Payne approached a 5-year-old in front of 2227 Bonar Street and attempted to hand the child suspected marijuana.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl at park, dad claims
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco father said his son is recovering after accidentally ingesting opioids at a public park. First responders aren't providing specific details due to the child's age and the nature of the incident. However, they confirmed a crew responded to an incident at Moscone Recreational Park where a child suffered a cardiac arrest.
KTVU FOX 2
DA details decision not to charge suspect with murder in Antioch gas station slaying
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch gas station clerk James Williams chased after an armed robbery suspect and shot him and then kept on firing, authorities said. The suspect then shot the clerk in the chest and leg, killing him. Contra Costa County prosecutors announced they won't be charging the suspect with...
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
KTVU FOX 2
2 San Francisco men get life for deadly shooting outside funeral repass
SAN FRANCISCO - Two men were sentenced to life behind bars on Monday for a fatal shooting outside a funeral repass in San Francisco in 2019 that also left several bystanders wounded. Robert Manning, 31, and Jamare Coats, 29, engaged in a shootout outside the Fillmore Heritage Center on March...
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest 1 person for shooting a man outside a pizza business in Pleasant Hill
The shooting happened around 8:15pm Friday outside Pizza My Way in Pleasant Hill. Police arrested the gunman. The victim underwent surgery but condition unknown at this time.
KTVU FOX 2
2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill Police arrest restaurant burglary suspect
Police arrested a man who burglarized a restaurant in Morgan Hill before attempting to escape arrest by running through residential yards and locking himself in a storage shed, authorities said. At about 11:23pm Nov. 28, Morgan Hill Police responded to Poke Bowl restaurant, 408 Tennant Station, to investigate a report...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Another hate incident reported in Novato
Bench Lady: A citizen told police that a 40-ish woman was living on a bench on Miller Avenue for the last several days. She talks to herself, otherwise doesn’t do much. Police monitoring. Staring Contest: A woman on Cottage Avenue reported her neighbor was being strange. She said she...
KTVU FOX 2
Inmate escapes from Solano County work camp
A convicted felon serving seven years for stalking and other charges "walked away" from a prison work camp in Solano County on Thursday, state prison officials said. Authorities discovered that Raul Mejia, 22, was missing from the Delta Conservation Camp when they conducted their evening count of the incarcerated people, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a press release.
KTVU FOX 2
Long road to justice for one SF domestic violence victim
The wheels have justice have turned slowly but surely for the family and friends of Mary Atchison of San Francisco. The 42-year-old was a victim of domestic violence. On Tuesday, boyfriend Jules Sibilio was convicted of second degree murder, more than 8 years after he killed her.
