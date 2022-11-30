Police investigating homicide shooting at Walmart parking lot in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are investigating a homicide shooting situation at a Walmart parking lot in Tuckahoe.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, officers were called to the 1500 block of North Parham Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers determined the scene to be a homicide. The victim has not yet been identified but police did confirm that he was male.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated to the parking lot. Witnesses in the area told 8News they heard two shots fired.

“Detectives are working very closely with store officials to review that security footage and determine what transpired here just before 7:13 p.m.,” said Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police. “We’re here to serve the community and we want to ensure that everyone has a safe environment. So we would just encourage anyone to be alert of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.”

Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate the incident which they say is still active.

(Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News) (Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division)

