Kansas justice chides state law school for ‘closed’ climate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Supreme Court justice has resigned in protest from a part-time teaching job at a state law school following what he says was an unsuccessful university attempt to pressure students into canceling an event featuring a leader of a group that opposes LGBTQ rights. Justice Caleb Stegall’s protest last week came amid ongoing national debates over free speech on college campuses and what’s taught in colleges and in K-12 classrooms. Stegall decried what he called the law school’s closed culture. The law school’s dean disagreed with that assessment but said it values Stegall’s views. Disputes in other states have prompted lawmakers to pass laws dealing with free speech.
Jury awards ex-Maine trooper $300,000 in whistleblower case
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A jury in Maine has awarded a former state trooper $300,000 after determining the state police wrongly retaliated when he raised concerns about its intelligence gathering work. George Loder filed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming he was reassigned and then denied a transfer after he took his concerns about the Maine Intelligence Analysis Center to his superiors. Loder said the center had gathered intelligence on power line protesters, gun buyers and others who had committed no crime. The Bangor Daily News reported the jury deliberated for more than five hours Friday before finding in Loder’s favor. State police had defended the intelligence work and denied that any retaliation occurred.
Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home. Savannah police said in a statement Friday that investigators don’t believe the shooting was politically motivated. They say the 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg Thursday evening on the doorstep of a house near downtown Savannah when a man inside fired a gun through the closed door. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Warnock, a Democrat, is in the closing days of a runoff campaign with Republican rival Herschel Walker. The senator said in a statement that he’s saddened to learn of the shooting and is praying for the victim.
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s breach of personal information for hundreds of thousands of gun owners earlier this year was the result of poor training and lack of technical expertise. A report released Wednesday by the California Department of Justice found the breach was not intentional. Investigators said names, addresses and birthdays of 192,000 people who applied for concealed carry permits were downloaded 2,734 times over a roughly 12-hour period in late June. Attorney General Rob Bonta called the exposure a breach of trust and the state would adopt investigators’ recommendations. California Rifle & Pistol Association President Chuck Michel says the report has gaps and unanswered questions.
Vermont settles religious schools tuition lawsuits
The Vermont Agency of Education and several school districts will pay school tuition and legal fees to five families to settle lawsuits challenging the state’s practice of not paying for students to attend religious schools if their towns do not have a public school. The two sides agreed to dismiss the lawsuits in court filings late Wednesday. The settlements come in the aftermath of a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said Maine schools cannot exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition aid for private education. Like Maine, Vermont pays a tuition benefit for students living in towns that do not have a public school to attend other public schools or approved private schools of their choice.
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said 66-year-old Bruce Quinn was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation. Prosecutors said a 63-year-old Black man who worked for Oriental Trading found the noose made out of orange twine sitting on the seat of the equipment in June 2020. He told investigators that he was scared by the noose and viewed as a death threat.
Coal-fired power plant in NJ to be imploded for clean power
SWEDESBORO, N.J. (AP) — A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey will be imploded Friday morning, and its owners are expected to announce plans for a new clean energy venture on the site. Starwood Energy will demolish the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities pushing the button that triggers explosives used in bringing the structure down. Logan is one of two former coal-fired power plants that the company agreed in March to shut down. They were the last two coal-fired power plants operating in the state. The other is the former Chambers Cogeneration Plant in Carneys Point.
Construction of 339 mile power line begins in NY
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Construction has begun on an underground electrical transmission line that will bring Canadian hydropower to New York City as part of an effort to make the Big Apple less reliant on fossil fuels. State officials announced the start of construction Wednesday on the Champlain Hudson Power Express. Once complete, the line will stretch 339 miles (546 kilometers) through New York state to deliver power produced by the company Hydro-Québec. Authorities project the line will deliver enough clean energy to power more than one million homes while also cutting carbon emissions by 37 million metric tons.
School bus crashes in New York suburb; injuries reported
RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a school bus crashed into a house in Rockland County in suburban New York. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the village of New Hempstead. Photos posted on social media show a yellow school bus against a building alongside an overturned car. News reports say several children and the bus driver were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police have released no details on the severity of their injuries.
Bundle Up!
A weak system will bring light snow to the Cascade mountains, with 1-2″ of new snowfall for the passes expected Friday night into Saturday morning. We are watching another weak system moving up from the south bringing bouts of light snowfall for the lower Idaho Panhandle and parts of southern Washington Sunday through Wednesday. Otherwise, we will sit under a cold northwesterly flow for the next several days, delivering daytime highs in the 20’s and overnight lows in the teens and single digits.
