Bone found during Sunday search of Herbert Baumeister property
Members of the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and cadaver dogs are searching the property of Herbert Baumeister. Crews found one bone Sunday during a search.
Gift idea: How to research the history of someone's home for them
INDIANAPOLIS — History is everywhere. It is the city around us, maybe even the home you live in. Amy Vedra with the Indiana Historical Society said Indianapolis came about because they wanted to move the state capital to the central part of Indiana. "Those early 1820s is when we...
Cadaver dogs hit 20 locations at Herb Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Cadaver dogs hit on 20 different locations over the weekend during a search of the Fox Hollow Farm property, the former residence of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister, according to police. Those were spots on the property now marked with red flags where the dogs showed...
Private investigator reveals tip that cracked Herb Baumeister case
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The renewed investigation into a serial killer in central Indiana and the search to identify people's remains goes back to a case that's captured attention for decades. It was sparked from the start by Virgil Vandagriff. Vandagriff was a retired Marion County sheriff's detective who opened...
IMPD gunshot detection pilot program enters final phase
INDIANAPOLIS — A trial run for technology that detects gunshots in Indianapolis is now being put to the test. IMPD's gunshot detection system pilot program is now entering its final phase. Police and researchers with IUPUI will determine if the technology is worth a permanent investment in Indy. It's...
How to donate your time this season if budgets are tight
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a good time of year to give back to those in need. But if you can't afford a donation, there are other things you can do. An opportunity that takes just 20 minutes is donating blood. Right now, there's a shortage and people's lives depend on it. Just be sure to double check the donor requirements before you sign up.
2 dead in separate investigations in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations. Police said the death investigations are in the 2900 block of West 11th Street and the 2200 block of West 27th Street. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related. Police said...
Andretti breaks ground on $200 million motorsports headquarters in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on a $200 million "universal motorsports headquarters" in Fishers. The plan will create 500 jobs by the end of 2026. It will include a 575,000-square-foot facility on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.
Man alerts neighbor to 'tornado of flames' in east Indianapolis house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man's quick actions saved a neighbor's life on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. “It was like a tornado. It was like a tornado of flames,” said Andrew Nelson, describing what he saw when he looked across the street Tuesday afternoon after he heard what sounded like popping sounds outside.
DNA swabs needed in suspected Indiana serial killer case, without them case could go cold
WESTFIELD, Ind — Hamilton County Coroner-elect Jeff Jellison — who is leading the renewed push to identify the victims of a suspected serial killer — said without DNA swabs from people with lost loved ones, the case could run cold. In 1996, about 10,000 bone fragments were...
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
IMPD investigating person shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
IMPD: Semi driver arrested hauling estimated $13 million in cocaine
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver from Texas was arrested for allegedly transporting roughly 130 kilos of cocaine through central Indiana last week, IMPD announced Tuesday. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, IMPD interdiction detectives received information about a shipment of narcotics that was going to pass through Marion...
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
Woman struck, killed while crossing street on Indianapolis' southeast side
A woman died after being hit by a driver while she was crossing the street early Monday on the city's southeast side.
Plea agreement for woman behind deadly Indy stabbings inspired by serial killers
INDIANAPOLIS — A plea agreement was offered to a woman behind a brutal stabbing attack that left two dead and one injured in 2020. Under the agreement, Kristen Wolf will plead guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder and attempted battery. The plea agreement calls for a 100-year sentence.
1 in serious condition after shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition after a shooting on Indy’s north side. Police said the shooting happened at 38th and Keystone Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Medics transported the victim to Methodist hospital. Police have not released any suspect information.
IMPD update on deadly south side shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
17-year-old Ben Davis student arrested for possessing firearm on school grounds
INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old Ben Davis High School student was arrested after police found a gun at the school last week. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Wayne Township school police were contacted on Friday, Dec. 2 by an administrator who asked for help investigating a report that a student might be in possession of a firearm.
