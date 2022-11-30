ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Cadaver dogs hit 20 locations at Herb Baumeister property

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Cadaver dogs hit on 20 different locations over the weekend during a search of the Fox Hollow Farm property, the former residence of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister, according to police. Those were spots on the property now marked with red flags where the dogs showed...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

IMPD gunshot detection pilot program enters final phase

INDIANAPOLIS — A trial run for technology that detects gunshots in Indianapolis is now being put to the test. IMPD's gunshot detection system pilot program is now entering its final phase. Police and researchers with IUPUI will determine if the technology is worth a permanent investment in Indy. It's...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

How to donate your time this season if budgets are tight

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a good time of year to give back to those in need. But if you can't afford a donation, there are other things you can do. An opportunity that takes just 20 minutes is donating blood. Right now, there's a shortage and people's lives depend on it. Just be sure to double check the donor requirements before you sign up.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 dead in separate investigations in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations. Police said the death investigations are in the 2900 block of West 11th Street and the 2200 block of West 27th Street. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related. Police said...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Andretti breaks ground on $200 million motorsports headquarters in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on a $200 million "universal motorsports headquarters" in Fishers. The plan will create 500 jobs by the end of 2026. It will include a 575,000-square-foot facility on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
SEYMOUR, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating person shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD update on deadly south side shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
