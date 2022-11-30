ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
ARIZONA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma senator files bill to end biannual time change

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Sen. Blake Stephens (R-District 3) says he has filed Senate Bill 7 ahead of the 2023 session, which calls for Oklahoma to remain in Daylight Saving Time year-round. The measure is a trigger law that would go into effect following passage of the Sunshine Protection Act...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoman

Governor's appointees file first financial disclosure forms

Financial disclosures were made public this week for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet secretaries, a requirement the governor opposed earlier this year that shows which of his appointees have an interest in banks, energy companies, consulting firms, and other businesses. The state Legislature required the financial disclosures this year, using...

