Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit
An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
Oklahoma attorney general: Law against religious charter schools may be unconstitutional
Oklahoma's law barring public charter schools from being run by sectarian or religious organizations could be a violation of the First Amendment, according to an opinion from Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor. O'Connor cites recent Oklahoma and U.S. Supreme Court rulings to argue that the state can't allow some private entities to receive...
Judge hears arguments on whether slaves should be recognized as Muscogee citizens
OKLAHOMA CITY — A hearing in Oklahoma Thursday could pave the way for a historic trial that would take up the issue of whether descendants of slaves should be recognized as tribal citizens. The Black Creek Coalition said its members should be part of the Muscogee Nation, according to...
Oklahoma lawmakers react as US Senate to cast final vote on bill that protects same-sex marriage
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers reacted as the U.S. Senate will cast their final vote on a bill that would protect same-sex marriage. On previous votes for the same bill, all of Oklahoma’s congressional delegates have voted "no." Those KOCO 5 spoke with in Oklahoma, on either side of the issue, weren’t thrilled about the bill.
Oklahoma senator files bill to end biannual time change
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Sen. Blake Stephens (R-District 3) says he has filed Senate Bill 7 ahead of the 2023 session, which calls for Oklahoma to remain in Daylight Saving Time year-round. The measure is a trigger law that would go into effect following passage of the Sunshine Protection Act...
Governor's appointees file first financial disclosure forms
Financial disclosures were made public this week for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet secretaries, a requirement the governor opposed earlier this year that shows which of his appointees have an interest in banks, energy companies, consulting firms, and other businesses. The state Legislature required the financial disclosures this year, using...
