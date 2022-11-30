With more than half its staff psychiatric positions now vacant, Santa Barbara County’s Department of Behavioral Wellness sought — and got — permission from the county supervisors to pay $90,000 signing bonuses to attract new psychiatrists to sign on with the county. Translated into strictly full-time positions, that equates to vacancies in nine out of 13 budgeted positions. The supervisors also voted to increase the pay for staff psychiatrists by 8 percent. This brings the base salary from $285,000 to $295,000. Since 2015, the department has been authorized to pay bonuses of $75,000, but that has not proved persuasive.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO