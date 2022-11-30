Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Residents Blast Cruise Ship Program at Public Meeting
Santa Barbara residents packed inside a cramped meeting room upstairs in the Marine Center classroom at the harbor on Thursday, eager to voice their concerns over the city’s cruise ship program during the latest meeting of the Harbor Commission’s Cruise Ship Subcommittee. Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire opened the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supervisors Approve $90,000 Signing Bonuses to Attract New Psychiatrists and Physicians
With more than half its staff psychiatric positions now vacant, Santa Barbara County’s Department of Behavioral Wellness sought — and got — permission from the county supervisors to pay $90,000 signing bonuses to attract new psychiatrists to sign on with the county. Translated into strictly full-time positions, that equates to vacancies in nine out of 13 budgeted positions. The supervisors also voted to increase the pay for staff psychiatrists by 8 percent. This brings the base salary from $285,000 to $295,000. Since 2015, the department has been authorized to pay bonuses of $75,000, but that has not proved persuasive.
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches
The Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments have issued a general rain advisory to avoid swimming, surfing, or water based activities due to the potential health risks tied to the rain storms water runoff in the local area. The post Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
The “Victor the Florist” Signage Has Been Removed
••• J. noticed that the wonderful “Victor the Florist” signage at 135 E. Anapamu (at Santa Barbara Street) has been taken down. The listing agent says we may learn soon about who is leasing, and there’s hope that the new tenant will put up its own sign—which would be good because the building sure looks bare without it.
Santa Barbara Edhat
December Tree of the Month: Monterey Pine
The Monterey Pine makes a dramatic impact in the landscape – a tall evergreen conifer bearing lustrous deep green needles. The towering forms of these pines were once quite numerous in the Santa Barbara urban forest. Unfortunately, over the last 40 years, drought, insect infestations, and diseases have diminished their numbers and their prominence. Where distinctive specimens formerly stood in many private gardens and public areas, including the County Courthouse, now only the most resilient ones have managed to survive.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: After Camping Tragedy, Lompoc Family Counts Blessings and Not Wounds
At long last, I’m excited to announce that Noozhawk will be entering a new phase in our 16-year evolution as we officially join the Newspack family on Dec. 7. Let’s hope it’s not a day which will live in infamy. This transition is an important milestone for...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta's Finest Community Awards Gala
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is excited to announce the 2022 Goleta’s Finest Award Winners. Goleta’s Finest is a 72-year-old tradition honoring remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community. Learn about the winners here. “The Goleta community has a...
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention
Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2,000+ new shoes donated to organizations serving veterans in need
On Wednesday morning, community leaders from across Southern California stopped by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's warehouse in Santa Maria for a massive donation.
kclu.org
A nightmare remembered: Fifth anniversary of destructive Thomas wildfire in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
It’s normally one of the happiest times of year. But, for thousands of people in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, it brings up memories of a holiday season which turned into a nightmare. It was December 4th, 2007. Fire investigators say high Santa Ana winds damaged some the power...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rainstorm Pushes Goleta Holiday Parade to December 10
The Santa Cruz Market 5th Annual Goleta Holiday Parade Presented by Fuel Depot that was scheduled for this Saturday, December 3, at 6:00 p.m. has been postponed to the following Saturday, December 10, at 6:00 p.m. due to the strong likelihood of rain. While it is disappointing not to celebrate this special hometown parade with you this Saturday, we hope you will mark your calendar for December 10 and plan to enjoy this beloved community event.
venturabreeze.com
City Manager put on administrative leave
Alex McIntyre has served as the City Manager of the City of Ventura since November 2018. The Ventura City Council has announced that City Manager Alex D. McIntyre has been placed on administrative leave pending Council direction on a private personnel matter. Even though the reason was not stated it...
Local fishing boat beached, operator rescued and transported to local hospital
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A 25 to 30 foot long commercial fishing vessel, named the Martha Jane, ran ashore last night on Mesa Lane Beach after its single operator was trapped by equipment. The post Local fishing boat beached, operator rescued and transported to local hospital appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Bloom Is Off the Bud: Santa Barbara County Taxes on Cannabis Hit New Low
First-quarter county taxes on cannabis hit a new low this year, plummeting to $1 million. That’s down from $3.1 million the year prior and $4.2 million the year before that. This trend reflects the dramatic oversupply of cannabis — both legally and illegally grown — glutting the California market.
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend
SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County presents “Get Me There Safely”, free car seat inspections, diapers, and food
The Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County is hosting a car seat safety event "Get Me There Safely" along with other agencies to inspect car seats, and donate food and diapers to families on the Central Coast. The post Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County presents “Get Me There Safely”, free car seat inspections, diapers, and food appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
The forecast is simple: Rain! But, how much rain depends on your location in the Tri-Counties
The first wave of a two-part storm system has arrived in the Tri-Counties, and we could see some locally heavy rain at times. The forecast for the pair of storms has changed almost daily this week, and it’s changed yet again. It started with two systems, but now it...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain
While some local area holiday parades have been postponed, such as Goleta's Santa Cruz Market parade, Lompoc officials have confirmed that their holiday parade is still on. The post Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0