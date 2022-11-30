ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

‘Dear Santa, I don’t want anything this year. I have my mom’: Be a KTAB Santa’s Helper by donating a new toy at drive

By Karley Cross
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB ) – This holiday season, KTAB News, as always, is looking for Santa’s Helpers to donate for its annual toy drive for our children across the Big Country who, otherwise, may not have gifts underneath the Christmas tree this year.

Christmas Lane, North Pole hotline returns to Abilene in full force after 2-year adjustment for pandemic

Here are some wish lists from the Big Country kids you will be helping this year:

Abilene area walk-through light displays, Santa sightings & more 2022 holiday events

On Friday, December 9, you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy to a Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive at the KTAB/KRBC studios, or at one of our sponsor locations:

  • KTAB
    4510 South 14th Street
  • A-Town Cleaners
    3180 South Treadaway Boulevard
  • Low Law Firm
    7242 Buffalo Gap Road
  • Lawrence Hall of Abilene
    1385 South Danville Drive
  • Junk Warehouse
    3520 North 6th Street
  • Quail Hollow Apartments
    5802 Kala Drive
  • Air-Tech Heating & Air Conditioning
    925 South Treadaway Boulevard
GALLERY: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Downtown Abilene

Tap here to learn more about KTAB’s Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive. We thank you for your donations!

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Night of Lights returns to Abilene bigger & brighter than ever

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB,KRBC) – The ‘Night of Lights at Safety City’ is coming once again to spread Christmas cheer. This annual event will have four acres decorated in festive lights, plenty of Instagrammable moments, family fun and more. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department, they are looking to make each year […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘They treated my mother with so much respect’: Abilene woman recommends Hendrick Hospice Care to all for support, how to make holiday donation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you think ‘hospice,’ odds are you’re not exactly thinking about warmth. But for some loved ones of patients at Hendrick Hospice Care, it’s described as caring and warm as can be. Hendrick Health employee, Lauren Spindler told KTAB/KRBC she lost her mother to cancer in 2019. Through that trying time, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: What Abilene neighborhoods are best for Christmas sightseeing

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – December is here, and Abilenians are ready! Driving around town, you’ll already see some beautifully decorated homes and businesses. But where are the best neighborhoods for Christmas sightseeing? It’s a holiday tradition for many. On Christmas Eve, families will load up the minivan, put on the Christmas carols, and hit the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Christmas Eve broadcast: KACU presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ recorded live at the Paramount Theater

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KACU, a local NPR affiliate and Abilene Christian University radio station, will broadcast a locally produced production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ on Christmas Eve. Tickets to the live recording at the Paramount Theater on Wednesday, December 7, are on sale now. Amanda Keith, Director of the event, said this Christmas classic […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Life-sized snow globe to stop in Abilene on statewide trip, photo op & free Coca-Cola samples

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is planning to bring a life-sized snow glob for a free holiday photo experience to United Supermarket stores across Texas. Next week is Abilene’s chance! This pop up photo experience will also include free samples of Coca-Cola products. Each visitor will get to take a holiday photo inside […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We’ve got so much love in our hearts’: Abilene couple look to bless a child with the gift of giving this Christmas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With Thanksgiving now in the rear view mirror, Eric and Amanda Peaslee have wasted no time getting their Abilene home in shape for Christmas. The couple spent their Black Friday decorating the tree and hanging up stockings. With their eye on the upcoming holiday season, they’re looking to share the Christmas […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From Monks Coffee Shop to Under One Roof, Downtown Abilene is ready for the holidays! The Abilene Downtown Association got into the Christmas spirit Monday, photographing beautifully decorated storefronts: The Abilene Downtown Association shared these photos on its Facebook page. Click here to learn about the association and stay up to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars in cash, Louis Vuitton bags stolen in Abilene burglary

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 6100 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Motor VehicleA victim reported her vehicle […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Finding Friendship amidst Trauma: Hendrick Cardiac Rehab celebrates 30 years of healing & relationships

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – We’ve all been inside a hospital. It can be cold, sterile and, daunting at first. But at Hendrick’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Center, underneath the so-called sterile nature, are lifelong friendships made in recovery. Going up the elevator to the fourth floor of Cedar Mall at Hendrick, it may seem just like every […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Who do you think should be KTAB’s 2023 Remarkable Woman? Nominate the Big Country woman who makes a real difference in the community today

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Every year, KTAB and its parent company Nexstar Media Group puts on a Remarkable Women contest. You can now nominate your pick for the remarkable Big Country woman in your life. Who would you say has gone above and beyond, and makes a real difference in the Big Country? KTAB’s 2022 […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

