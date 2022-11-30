‘Dear Santa, I don’t want anything this year. I have my mom’: Be a KTAB Santa’s Helper by donating a new toy at drive

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB ) – This holiday season, KTAB News, as always, is looking for Santa’s Helpers to donate for its annual toy drive for our children across the Big Country who, otherwise, may not have gifts underneath the Christmas tree this year.

Here are some wish lists from the Big Country kids you will be helping this year:

















On Friday, December 9, you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy to a Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive at the KTAB/KRBC studios, or at one of our sponsor locations:

KTAB

4510 South 14th Street

4510 South 14th Street A-Town Cleaners

3180 South Treadaway Boulevard

3180 South Treadaway Boulevard Low Law Firm

7242 Buffalo Gap Road

7242 Buffalo Gap Road Lawrence Hall of Abilene

1385 South Danville Drive

1385 South Danville Drive Junk Warehouse

3520 North 6th Street

3520 North 6th Street Quail Hollow Apartments

5802 Kala Drive

5802 Kala Drive Air-Tech Heating & Air Conditioning

925 South Treadaway Boulevard

Tap here to learn more about KTAB’s Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive. We thank you for your donations!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.