ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Expect the lights to stay on’: ERCOT predicting power grid reliability, watching for extreme conditions

By Avery Travis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSZPz_0jRnMP8p00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas utility leaders said they feel confident the state’s power grid will be able to withstand winter weather this year, but they are still keeping an eye on certain extreme conditions outlined in two new reports about power availability and reliability.

In a press conference Tuesday, the Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas Peter Lake said he “absolutely” expects the lights to stay on, given the changes implemented over the last two years.

How will Austin Energy’s proposed rate changes impact solar customers?

At least 246 people died and millions were left in the dark when a winter storm plunged the state into freezing temperatures for days in February 2021. Lawmakers required power generators and electricity providers to prepare their equipment for freezing conditions.

Lake outlined several additional reforms, including improved communication across state agencies and the industry, as well as an effort to map critical infrastructure for the natural gas supply chain — which is needed to keep the state’s power generators online.

Still, a seasonal assessment report from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the power grid, shows scenarios where Texans could be asked to conserve their power usage during an emergency. The most extreme scenario outlined in the report, involving high demand for electricity and generation outages, could result in outages and rolling blackouts.

“There is a scenario where under the most extreme conditions there is not enough power. That is not acceptable,” acknowledged Pablo Vegas, the new CEO of ERCOT. “We’re not trying to underplay it at all. It does reflect a very low probability scenario, so we want to be clear on what it is.”

Vegas went on to say he believes this is why an ongoing review of the electric market design will provide more long-term solutions. He pointed to the ever-growing population in Texas leading to increased demand for power. Meanwhile, he said many sources of power generation being added to the system are wind and solar generators — which provide more generation in the summer months than in the winter months.

“The elements that are outside of our control — which is what generation elements get built and when, as well as how fast demand grows in the state — those elements also outside of our control — those have a pretty significant potential impact on the reliability of the grid,” he said.

READ: Full ERCOT report

Lake said they still will use “every tool available,” including calling for conservation, to avoid an emergency, but have avoided outages during record-setting heat this summer and even this past winter.

“The basic arithmetic of adding and subtracting numbers doesn’t account for the many reforms we have put in place like better coordination and communication,” Lake said.

Vegas also emphasized that weatherization requirements for power generators would have most “significant impact” on reliability. Since the 2021 storm, he said they have inspected 450 of these generators. Each year, they expect to inspect one-third of the state’s generators — meaning over the next four to six weeks, they plan to conduct 350 inspections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/2/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/2/22: Gusty southwesterly winds look to move in on Friday warming temperatures to an unseasonable level. Winds will gust upwards to 40+ mph by the afternoon creating some localized blowing dust...especially in southeast New Mexico and the upper Trans-Pecos. Another...
ODESSA, TX
Light Reading

Verizon buys tiny wireless operator in Texas

Verizon is acquiring yet another small wireless network operator in a move designed to plug some gaps in its 5G coverage in Texas. "West Central Wireless has entered into a transaction with Verizon that will result in us discontinuing our mobile and fixed wireless operations," wrote Mike Higgins, the general manager of West Central Wireless, on the operator's web site. Higgins said the company would discontinue its services sometime next year.
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles. The plates, which feature the WT “spirit” logo, can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or...
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Life-sized snow globe to stop in Abilene on statewide trip, photo op & free Coca-Cola samples

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is planning to bring a life-sized snow glob for a free holiday photo experience to United Supermarket stores across Texas. Next week is Abilene’s chance! This pop up photo experience will also include free samples of Coca-Cola products. Each visitor will get to take a holiday photo inside […]
ABILENE, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
DALLAS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Ascension Providence named Texas Large Employer of the Year

WACO, Texas (FOX44) – The Texas Workforce Commission and its local Workforce Solutions partners have named Ascension Providence as Texas’ Large Employer of the Year. The announcement was made at the 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference going on this week in Dallas. Ascension Providence was nominated by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas, and […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy