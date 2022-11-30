ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Source: K-State to play in the Sugar Bowl

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWbqo_0jRnMKyQ00

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football is practically a lock for the Sugar Bowl.

The Wildcats play TCU in the Big 12 Championship this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. K-State is seemingly headed to the Sugar Bowl regardless of this weekend’s outcome.

If the ‘Cats win, they will be the automatic selection to the Sugar Bowl, per policy that the Big 12 Champion plays in that bowl game. If they lose, TCU will be a perfect 13-0 and likely get into the College Football Playoff. In this case, TCU would be the Big 12 Champion but unable to play in the Sugar Bowl. K-State would take its place.

“In the event the Big 12 Champion is displaced from the Sugar Bowl to participate in the College Football Playoff Semifinals, the championship game runner-up shall serve as the Sugar Bowl replacement team,” a spokesperson from the Big 12 Conference told 27 News.

Click here for more K-State Wildcat stories | KSNT.com

TCU is ranked No. 3 in the CFP Rankings that came out Tuesday afternoon. Four teams get into the playoff. Therefore, the Horned Frogs are practically guaranteed a spot if they win on Saturday.

There are only two ways the Wildcats would not play in the Sugar Bowl. Both these avenues are nearly impossible.

  1. TCU wins the Big 12 Championship, but does not get into the CFP. Given that the Horned Frogs are 12-0 and ranked third in the CFP’s latest rankings, this would be unheard of. TCU likely can’t fall out of the playoff if they win on Saturday.
  2. K-State wins and gets in the College Football Playoff itself. This is also incredibly unlikely. K-State is ranked No. 10 in Tuesday’s CFP rankings. The Wildcats would need to jump six teams to get a spot in the playoff. The selection committee would have to choose K-State over multiple teams which have just one loss for this to happen.

The Sugar Bowl will be played in New Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. The game will take place in Caesars Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Saints. The Superdome also hosted last year’s NCAA basketball Final Four.

K-State will play an yet to be determined SEC opponent in the game. The official announcement is expected on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

K-State football wins Big 12 Conference Championship

Arlington, TX. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats are the new Big 12 Conference champions after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 31-28 at AT&T Stadium. With this win, K-State will play in the Sugar Bowl. The two teams fought all four quarters, with TCU making a two-point conversion to tie K-State with less than two […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State fans flock to Arlington for Big 12 title game

ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- K-State football fans are ready to roll for the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. “What better time to be a Wildcat?” K-State graduate Cole Hickerson said. K-State plays TCU for a Big 12 title on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium. […]
ARLINGTON, TX
KSNT News

ESPN analysts preview Big 12 Championship

ARLINGTON, TX. (KSNT) – The Big 12 Championship game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, with K-State looking to get the better of TCU in a rematch of a Wildcat defeat from earlier in the season. Being the only conference championship game to feature two Top 10 ranked schools, ESPN’s College Gameday […]
ARLINGTON, TX
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Yes, Fitz thinks Kansas State beats TCU, but here's why he thinks it happens

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Instead of offering his typical On the Line version of the DD today, Fitz shares that he believes Kansas State will win Saturday's Big 12 Championship game, but this video provides the why. At Tuesday's weekly press conference, Fitz asked Coach Chris Klieman and the provided players to define this K-State team after 12 games, and the answers provided a sense of calm and confidence that made Fitz believe the Wildcats are ready to upset TCU.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

The Edge: Kansas State vs. TCU

Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Kansas State has secured its spot in the Big 12 title game against TCU. The Wildcats and Horned Frogs will battle at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium. Following a 38-28 loss to TCU earlier in the season, K-State will look to get revenge on the Horned Frogs and potentially keep them out of the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas, Kansas Win To Give Big 12 Lead in BIG EAST Battle

Texas and Kansas each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Thursday, giving the Big 12 a one-game lead in the series of games between the two conferences. Texas beat Creighton, 72-67, Kansas defeated Seton Hall, 91-65, while Oklahoma State went to No. 8 UConn and fell, 74-64.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU, Texas Tech Wins Even Up Big 12-BIG EAST Battle

TCU and Texas Tech each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Wednesday, evening up the series of games between the two conferences. The Battle pits each of the Big 12’s teams against each of the BIG EAST’s teams at campus sites. TCU defeated Providence,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Nick Reynolds

TCU Should Be in the CFP Regardless of Outcome This Weekend

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released on SundayPhoto by(Dave Adamson/Unsplash)onUnsplash. The penultimate CFP rankings were released on Tuesday night, and it went about as expected. Georgia still holds the top spot, Michigan (2) and TCU (3) each moved up a slot, while USC currently stands as the last team in the four-team college football playoff field.
FORT WORTH, TX
uhcougars.com

Houston Falls to UT Arlington

HOUSTON – Despite senior Tiara Young scoring 21 points and a season-high 40.7 percent field goal shooting performance as a team, the University of Houston women's basketball team lost 67-64 to UT Arlington inside Fertitta Center on Thursday night. Young's 21 points comes after a career-high 23 last Saturday...
HOUSTON, TX
KSNT News

Emporia State football wins bowl game community service competition

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSNT) – The Hornets aren’t just competing on the field for the Live United Bowl. Emporia State went head-to-head with bowl opponent Southeastern Oklahoma at Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana. Both teams filled sacks of potatoes to distribute to the community. The Hornets won the contest, packing 293 bags to the Savage […]
EMPORIA, KS
CW33 NewsFix

VYPE DFW QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: Denton Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll

It’s a battle of the undefeated in round four of Texas high school football playoffs as the Denton Guyer Wildcats meet up with the Southlake Carroll Dragons in the quarterfinals. Both teams have had their eye on the prize all season and are looking to continue advancing in the playoffs. One team will be finishing their season tonight. So, what can fans expect from this intense matchup? VYPE DFW lays it all out for you!
DENTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Burleson, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crawford High School football team will have a game with Tolar High School on December 02, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BURLESON, TX
KSNT News

Two Washburn volleyball players named All-Americans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a 24-8 season and a first-ever MIAA Tournament championship, two Washburn volleyball players are All-Americans. The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) named senior middle hitter Halle Meister and sophomore outside hitter Jalyn Stevenson as Honorable Mentions. The two awards mark No. 31 and No. 32 under head coach Chris Herron. Meister […]
TOPEKA, KS
106.3 The Buzz

Going to Denton to Support the Wichita Falls Coyotes on Friday? Check Out This Burger Place While You’re There

We have a BIG high school football game on Friday and if you're planning on making the trip and want some food. I recommend this place. Congratulations to Wichita Falls Coyotes on advancing into another round in the playoffs. Their next game is Friday night in Denton at CH Collin Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. As someone who is a Dallas Cowboys fan, I have no respect for ANY team that calls themselves the Eagles (Sorry Holiday).
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?

While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
TEXAS STATE
KSNT News

Washburn University is lit up for the holiday season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Once again, the Washburn University campus is lit up for the holiday season. Washburn University continuously receives support throughout the year from donors, alumni, and the Topeka and Washburn communities. To celebrate their gratitude for this support, the University invites the public to campus for the Washburn Winter Walk to see and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy