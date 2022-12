In the summer of 1965, descendants of Atwood Hobson stood next to a hole in the floor of a second-floor bedroom in the family home. They could peer all the way down into the basement and survey the damage caused by a fire the previous winter. The abandoned home—its windows boarded and the grounds overgrown—gave few hints of its 19th-century grandeur. The reluctant conclusion of the family was that Riverview at Hobson Grove was beyond repair. Thankfully, fate had other plans.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO