Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing FieldsLarry LeaseBrazoria County, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
Related
KHOU
Help make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate with The Secret Santa Toy Drive & The Salvation Army
HOUSTON — The Secret Santa Toy Drive benefits the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program which provides Christmas assistance to disadvantaged children. Due to the high costs of goods and services, many families are struggling to make ends meet. Therefore, making it difficult for them to provide gifts for their children this holiday season.
Can you help our seniors this Christmas?
HOUSTON — For a lot of people, the joys of the holidays go hand in hand with worry. Often parents worry about how they’ll afford gifts for their children, while others worry their most basic needs won’t be met. That’s where the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program...
KSAT 12
Texas family offering $2K reward for return of stolen Christmas decoration
HOUSTON – A Houston family is hoping their giant inflatable Rudolph returns before Christmas after it was stolen from their front yard and they’re offering a big reward. Ernest Fuhrmann told KHOU that he’s offering $2,000 for the return of the reindeer, which was taken around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Hundreds of churches plan to disaffiliate with United Methodist Church
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights are some of the factors that have played a role in the movement, in which more than 200 Methodist churches are looking to participate.
papercitymag.com
Houston Health Care Heroes Saluted at Surprisingly Colorful Black-Tie Affair
The Health Museum gala chairs Sara 7 David Cordúa (Photo by Wilson Parish) What: The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science (aka The Health Museum) gala. PC Moment: With the “Viva la Vida” theme, many among the ballroom throng donned a Frida Khalo inspired headdresses which added bountiful color to the fashions of the black-tie affair. Chaired by Sara and chef David Cordúa, the dinner and dancing event raised close to $300,000 for the museum‘s education and community programs.
forwardtimes.com
HANDS OFF OUR ELDERS!
ABOVE: Reverend James C. Hicks (right) and daughter, Iowa Colony Council Member Arnetta Murray (left) Our precious senior citizens must be protected AGAINST this barrage of attacks across the Greater Houston area. Thanksgiving is one of the few holidays where families gather to reflect and express their gratitude for all...
Scrubs Magazine
Patient Heads Home for the Holidays After 453 Days in the Hospital
Dub Crochet, a Texas native, might hold the record for the longest COVID-19 hospital stay in history. He was diagnosed with the virus in August 2021 before being admitted to Houston Methodist Texas Medical Center. Three months later, he was transferred to Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital, which became his home for the next year.
After giant inflatable Rudolph gets returned, more come forward over stolen holiday yard decorations
HOUSTON — A giant inflatable Rudolph has been returned after thieves were caught on camera stealing it from a northwest Houston yard in the middle of the night. The homeowner credits a story KHOU 11 ran Thursday night for Rudolph's return. "I was just happy to have Rudolph back,"...
Houston man offers $2,000 reward for return of stolen inflatable holiday yard decoration
HOUSTON — Brazen thieves were caught on camera stealing holiday décor in a northwest Houston neighborhood early Thursday morning. The two thieves took an inflatable Rudolph from the lawn of a home near TC Jester and the North Loop. The homeowners have put out a $2,000 reward for Rudolph's return.
'It was between my embarrassment or my kids': Mom shares what led her to Houston Food Bank for help
"It came to a point where it was between my embarrassment or my kids." A struggling Houston mom knew about the resources offered, but it took her a while before she finally reached out for help.
Click2Houston.com
Affordable Family Fun: Italian Water Circus visits Katy; Tickets start at $10
HOUSTON – The weekend is here and if you are looking for an affordable outing the whole family will love, KPRC 2 is here to help. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda went inside Cirque Italia, a water circus of performances under the big top, right in our backyard. Aerial...
Click2Houston.com
Domestic violence during the holidays: Houston Area Women’s Center offers resources
HOUSTON – This time of the year can be a dangerous one. According to Emilee Whitehurst, CEO of Houston Area Women’s Center, there appears to be a “pattern of escalation” in relational violence around the holidays. On Thursday morning, a woman was fatally shot at an...
Pct. 4: Cleaning crew finds grenade inside home in N. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A bomb squad safely removed a hand grenade found at a home in the Westfield area, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at a home on Woodchurch Lane just north of Cypress Creek Parkway. Precinct 4 said a cleaning...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure
8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
fox26houston.com
Where to see Christmas lights in Houston?
HOUSTON - The holiday season is here, and the Christmas lights are already shining bright. If you're ready to be transported to a winter wonderland, or just want to take a drive with the family, our list has you covered. Here's a look at some of the places to see...
Hitchcock couple arrested, accused of neglecting, typing up man with disabilities
HITCHCOCK, Texas — A couple has been arrested after they were accused of neglecting and tying up a 45-year-old man with disabilities to his room for about two weeks. The man happens to be the biological son of the woman, who has been identified as Billie Jean Barnes, 66. She and Timothy Ellis, 51, who was identified as the 45-year-old man's stepfather, have been charged with injury to a disabled individual.
Illegal dumping site continues to grow in Sunnyside, even after neighbors made complaints to 311
One longtime resident near the growing pile is worried about the rodents and disease that could be festering in the debris.
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
The Grinch Kids Ice Cream FloAT
This five-minute drink has all the yummy adjectives. It’s bright, light, sweet, tangy, tart, zingy, creamy, and more!. It’s unbelievably simple to make, too. There’s even an adult version with vodka if you want to indulge.
WANTED: Robbery suspect punched and almost stabbed female store clerk before stealing cupcakes, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to track down a violent robbery suspect who attacked a female clerk before stealing a bag of cupcakes. The guy walked into the convenience store on Almeda Road near Highway 288 on Nov. 19 wearing a brightly-colored floral scarf. Surveillance video showed him...
KHOU
Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0