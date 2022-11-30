ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Can you help our seniors this Christmas?

HOUSTON — For a lot of people, the joys of the holidays go hand in hand with worry. Often parents worry about how they’ll afford gifts for their children, while others worry their most basic needs won’t be met. That’s where the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Health Care Heroes Saluted at Surprisingly Colorful Black-Tie Affair

The Health Museum gala chairs Sara 7 David Cordúa (Photo by Wilson Parish) What: The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science (aka The Health Museum) gala. PC Moment: With the “Viva la Vida” theme, many among the ballroom throng donned a Frida Khalo inspired headdresses which added bountiful color to the fashions of the black-tie affair. Chaired by Sara and chef David Cordúa, the dinner and dancing event raised close to $300,000 for the museum‘s education and community programs.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

HANDS OFF OUR ELDERS!

ABOVE: Reverend James C. Hicks (right) and daughter, Iowa Colony Council Member Arnetta Murray (left) Our precious senior citizens must be protected AGAINST this barrage of attacks across the Greater Houston area. Thanksgiving is one of the few holidays where families gather to reflect and express their gratitude for all...
HOUSTON, TX
Scrubs Magazine

Patient Heads Home for the Holidays After 453 Days in the Hospital

Dub Crochet, a Texas native, might hold the record for the longest COVID-19 hospital stay in history. He was diagnosed with the virus in August 2021 before being admitted to Houston Methodist Texas Medical Center. Three months later, he was transferred to Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital, which became his home for the next year.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure

8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Where to see Christmas lights in Houston?

HOUSTON - The holiday season is here, and the Christmas lights are already shining bright. If you're ready to be transported to a winter wonderland, or just want to take a drive with the family, our list has you covered. Here's a look at some of the places to see...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Hitchcock couple arrested, accused of neglecting, typing up man with disabilities

HITCHCOCK, Texas — A couple has been arrested after they were accused of neglecting and tying up a 45-year-old man with disabilities to his room for about two weeks. The man happens to be the biological son of the woman, who has been identified as Billie Jean Barnes, 66. She and Timothy Ellis, 51, who was identified as the 45-year-old man's stepfather, have been charged with injury to a disabled individual.
HITCHCOCK, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

The Grinch Kids Ice Cream FloAT

This five-minute drink has all the yummy adjectives. It’s bright, light, sweet, tangy, tart, zingy, creamy, and more!. It’s unbelievably simple to make, too. There’s even an adult version with vodka if you want to indulge.
HOUSTON, TX
