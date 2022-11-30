Joplin lights up its Holiday Tree Trail attraction

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin is continuing a new holiday tradition at Mercy Park this year.

The Holiday Tree Trail returns and many local businesses are decorating trees that guests can view during park hours.

On the evening of Nov. 29, the City lit 40 decorated trees along the park’s trail and guests enjoyed performances by Karen’s Dance Studio students.

Furthermore, Joplin Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Mercy, will be hosting the third annual Roll-n-Stroll Activity Challenge during the same time as the Holiday Tree Trail.

