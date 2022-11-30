ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin lights up its Holiday Tree Trail attraction

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIAtC_0jRnJUIz00

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin is continuing a new holiday tradition at Mercy Park this year.

The Holiday Tree Trail returns and many local businesses are decorating trees that guests can view during park hours.

On the evening of Nov. 29, the City lit 40 decorated trees along the park’s trail and guests enjoyed performances by Karen’s Dance Studio students.

Furthermore, Joplin Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Mercy, will be hosting the third annual Roll-n-Stroll Activity Challenge during the same time as the Holiday Tree Trail.

Joplin Parks and Recreation, the City of Joplin, and Visit Joplin

Click here to register.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Christmas at Bartley: The Lighting of the Duenweg Christmas Tree

DUENWEG, Mo. — The inaugural lighting of the City of Duenweg Christmas Tree with Santa at Bartley Memorial Park is Saturday evening, 6 p.m. December 3, 2022. Everyone receives a free Christmas Tree Ornament marking the occasion. “The first 200 guests will receive an ornament for attending this year’s Christmas at Bartley,” state the Duenweg Parks Board. Free hot chocolate...
DUENWEG, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Short-eared owl hike in Asbury is sure to be a hoot

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a winter visitor in Missouri—and we’re not talking about in-laws. The Missouri Department of Conservation is leading a hike on December 10th to see short-eared owls in their natural habitat. The ground-roosting owls winter in Missouri grasslands from October to April but...
ASBURY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Smoke showing, former Holiday Inn Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 2 reports of smoke showing from the former Holiday Inn Hotel, 3500 block Hammons Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police, METS ambulance, Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire and MoDOT Emergency Response responded as mutual aid. On scene we observed smoke visible from different windows of the large,...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First

JOPLIN, Mo. — “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!  We try and keep you updated with all the fun events and lights of Christmas! This year is no different! Scroll below our Parade List ’22 for other fun events you wont want to miss!” – Shannon Becker December 2022 Christmas Parade List from Joplin News First and KOAM...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Watered Gardens needs help with teenagers for Christmas

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to make sure some young people in the area get something on Christmas day. Each Christmas, Watered Gardens ministries hosts an event in which parents that can’t afford to buy gifts for their kids, can pick up donated gift items.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Area Fire and Academy team up to help kids this Christmas

JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ve shown you stories before involving check presentations—but this might be a first. A gift card presentation happened this morning at Academy Sports+Outdoors in Joplin. That gift card represented a $3,000 donation from the store to the Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas For Kids Campaign. Fire department officials then hit the aisles to do some shopping.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Baxter Springs beloved restaurant moves to new location

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — An old favorite in Baxter Springs has a new location — in an old building. Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant cut the ribbon on their new location Friday morning. After outgrowing their previous spot, they’re now set up on 13th and Military in Downtown. The building itself was quite old, but instead of demolishing the structure, it now has new life.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
kggfradio.com

Area Christmas Parades and Events Coming Up

Several area communities are hosting Christmas parades and events to start the holiday season. Tomorrow, The Parsons Christmas parade will start at 7 p.m. in downtown. Also tomorrow, the Caney parade starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on KQQF 98.9 FM and Facebook Live. On Friday, Christmas...
PARSONS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

High winds: Fire Depts across region warn, no burning

WEATHER ALERTS >> Click to view wind and fire weather alerts from KOAM Skywatch Weather National Weather Service JOPLIN METRO — The National Weather Service in Springfield and Wichita warn of high winds and critical fire risk Friday, December 2. Gusty winds and relatively low humidity along with warm temperatures create the scenario. “These conditions will allow ignitions to quickly...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The lighting of Sparkle in the Park in Carthage, Mo.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Monday evening November 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. Carthage Water and Electric will hold the lighting ceremony for Sparkle in the Park at Central Park! | MORE JLNEWS CHRISTMAS LINKS 🎄Christmas Parade List ❤️ Christmas on the Square in Bentonville 🥁 Way of Salvation Christmas Light Display at Carthage 🚂 Kansas City Southern Holiday Express in Pittsburg ...
CARTHAGE, MO
KRMG

Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
VINITA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy