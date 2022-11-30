USA vs. Netherlands: Christian Pulisic 'day-to-day' with pelvic contusion ahead of World Cup round of 16 game

Read full article on original website
Argentina topples Australia to advance to World Cup quarters
Lionel Messi scored the first goal to lead Argentina to a 2-1 victory over Australia on Saturday in the knockout
SB Nation
Matt Beard: “It Has Been a Good Week For Us”
Liverpool FC Women beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Continental League Cup on November 27th, and are gearing up to face West Ham in the WSL this weekend. Coach Matt Beard is positive about the coming games, detailing his views in a presser. “It has been a good week for...
BBC
Torquay United: 'More confidence' around squad says manager Gary Johnson
Torquay boss Gary Johnson says his side are showing signs they can turn around their disappointing results. The Gulls have failed to win any of their last six games following a 6-1 win over Aldershot Town a month ago. Johnson's side have lost 1-0 at Barnet and drawn 1-1 at...
Socceroos World Cup run has made Australia fall in love with football again but for how long? | John Davidson
The game has been here before and progress has largely been squandered. These seedlings cannot be left to wither once more
Saudi-Qatari Partnership Planning To Buy Liverpool Football Club, Confirms Saudi Legend
Reports of a Saudi-Qatari partnership planning to buy Liverpool from FSG have been confirmed by a Saudi legend.
Declan Rice indicates he wants to leave West Ham as he outlines ambitions
Declan Rice has spoken before England’s World Cup game against Senegal of his ambition to win trophies and play in the Champions League
BBC
Direct De Bruyne and Belgium's 'disharmony'
Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says that Jan Vertonghen is "thin-skinned" to be annoyed about Kevin de Bruyne's comments on the Belgium squad is "too old". The Manchester City midfielder played down the European side's chances of winning the World Cup to the media suggesting their team was "too old" which is rumoured to have caused tension in the Belgium camp.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo details heated on-field exchange with South Korea's Cho Gue-sung: 'I told him to shut up'
Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared upset after being substituted in the second half of the World Cup game against South Korea on Friday. After the game, though, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo was not angry because he was sent to the bench, but because of an exchange he had with South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung.
