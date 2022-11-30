ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Midland.

The Cooper High School basketball team will have a game with Greenwood High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Cooper High School
Greenwood High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Lubbock Christian School basketball team will have a game with Midland Classical Academy on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Lubbock Christian School
Midland Classical Academy
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

High School Football PRO

Sweetwater, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Monahans High School football team will have a game with Glen Rose High School on December 02, 2022, 17:00:00.
MONAHANS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MHS teen one step closer to realizing firefighter dreams

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland High School senior Spencer Esquibel, 18, is celebrating this week after passing his state firefighter exam- he’s now one step closer to realizing his dream and plans to become a firefighter when he graduates.  Esquibel is among a handful of Midland ISD students participating in the Midland College Firefighter Certification Program- […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Remarkable Woman: Mary Katherine Johnson Henson

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – This month we are recognizing remarkable women from across West Texas. And for many in the Permian Basin, that woman is Mary Kathrine Johnson Henson. “Everybody in town start calling me Miss Mary,” Henson said. Many in the basin say they know Mary Katherine Johnson Henson as Ms. Mary, and others […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland resident honored with certificate and appreciation day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The first day of December became a special day for a Midland resident, to honor him after the time he spent helping the Midland Police Department. Don Mcsparran has been working in the Midland police volunteer program since the 90′s, and now the city of Midland gave him his own appreciation day.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: Starbright Village in Odessa opens for the holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starbright Village in Odessa is officially open to the public for this holiday season. The official lighting commenced at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday night in McKinney Park. Families were able to walk through Starbright Village, take in the sights, and enjoy hot chocolate, courtesy of The Odessa Chuckwagon Gang. On Friday […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa High’s Carreon commits to Texas Tech

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon committed to play football at Texas Tech University on Thursday. Carreon announced his decision on social media. The 6-foot-6 Carreon holds almost all of the OHS school receiving records. He had over 1000 yards and scored 19 touchdowns this fall,...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to replace pipeline at Hogan Park

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a pipeline replacement project at Hogan Park beginning in December. While the project is ongoing, there will be some road closures needed and some baseball field usage will be impacted. According to the city, Centurion Pipeline will...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene.  According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland man ejected from vehicle dies

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Benjamin Montgomery, from Midland was traveling west on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. According to the Texas DPS crash report, Montgomery then struck a fence and rolled over multiple times. He was ejected during the crash and died.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/3/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/3/22: A cold front arriving early on Saturday will bring a taste of Winter chill back to the forecast as gusty northeast winds move in. At around lunchtime winds were about 20 mph in Odessa and about 10 mph in Midland. Temperatures look to stay in the 50s on Saturday but it looks like just partly cloudy skies and less wind by time for the Parade of Lights in Odessa in the evening.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD taking applications for Odessa Pathway to Teaching

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD is reminding the public that applications for the Odessa Pathway to Teaching are open. This alternative certification program is open to anyone with a bachelor's degree or who will earn one by May 2023 who is interested in becoming a certified teacher. No prior experience is needed to apply.
ODESSA, TX
MySanAntonio

Rig Report: Drilling down in Midland County, Permian

There was very little change in the nation’s drilling activity as crews returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday its US rig count, which it has released weekly since the 1940s, was unchanged at 784 for the week. That’s still 215 rigs more than the 569 counted the previous year.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
