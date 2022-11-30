Midland, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/3/22: A cold front arriving early on Saturday will bring a taste of Winter chill back to the forecast as gusty northeast winds move in. At around lunchtime winds were about 20 mph in Odessa and about 10 mph in Midland. Temperatures look to stay in the 50s on Saturday but it looks like just partly cloudy skies and less wind by time for the Parade of Lights in Odessa in the evening.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO