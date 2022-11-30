ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

FBI Offers $25K Reward in Hunt for 1987 East Village Murder Suspect

A Manhattan murder cold case stretching back more than 35 years is getting renewed attention from federal investigators and local police with a reward offering $25,000 for information leading to an arrest. Danny Liggett is the focus of a fugitive manhunt, wanted for the 1987 killing of Kissoon Adams in...
