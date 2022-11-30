ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weippe, ID

Weippe, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Mullan High School basketball team will have a game with Timberline High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Mullan High School
Timberline High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Clarkston High School Awarded $10,000 for Teaching Students how to Code

CLARKSTON - To help more students access computer science, especially students from underserved communities, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, has selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded the CS Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish computer science education for their students. On Friday morning, the Clarkston School District announced that Clarkston High School is one of Code.org’s CS Leader Prize Winners.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Friday Afternoon Structure Fire in Clarkston

CLARKSTON - The City of Clarkston Fire Department was dispatched at around noon today for a structure fire in the 600 block of 8th Street. On arrival there was light smoke coming from a shop converted to a living area. Using the TIC (thermal imaging camera) it was determined where the fire and heat source were located. On gaining access, through the wall, a small amount of charing was found and a few embers. This was quickly taken care of without further damage.
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------- gry nissan pickup - female sleeping or passed out, veh is running comp asked her to move about 30 ago. ---------------------------------------------------- 22-L18295 Non Injury Collision. Incident Address: 16th St & Ripon Ave. Lewiston...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac

WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
WINCHESTER, ID
koze.com

Orofino To Host Farm and Ranch Workshop Dec. 8

OROFINO — The University of Idaho’s Clearwater County Extension office will host a workshop for landowners about farm and forest health on December 8thh in Orofino. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., will be conducted at the Ponderosa Restraurant, located at 220 Michigan Ave. in Orofino. Topics include controlling herbicide-resistant grassy weeds in crops, new plants on the noxious weed list and other forest and land issues, and an update will be given on the 2021 chronic wasting disease of whitetail deer in Idaho.
OROFINO, ID
The Oregonian

Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class

In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it's the...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy

LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
LEWISTON, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Panhandle

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone Counties in north Idaho. Significant snowfall and wind may create dangerous avalanche conditions this afternoon through Thursday. New slabs will form and stress the existing weak layers in our mountain snowpack.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Local law enforcement in Lewiston make multiple Fentanyl arrests

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office issued details on seven arrests made by Lewiston Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho State Police. The following is a press release:. Our community has seen a rise in Fentanyl related arrests over the last week. The. Nez Perce County...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 1, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, December 1, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- Loud music and yelling since 2000. Thinks there is alcohol but uncertain. Officers responded. Female warned for noise. No report. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10447 Non-Injury Traffic Accident. Incident Address: SWEET AVE & BLAKE AVE. MOSCOW...
MOSCOW, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy