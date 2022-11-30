Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
Zacks.com
ONE Gas (OGS) Unveils 2023 and Long-Term Investment Plan
ONE Gas (. OGS - Free Report) recently announced its 2023 financial goals and updated its five-year growth rates. The company is planning to further strengthen its infrastructure and properly execute its business strategy, which will ultimately allow the company to meet customer demands. 2023 Guidance. Taking into account the...
Zacks.com
5 Dividend-Paying Multiline Insurers for a Stable Portfolio
MET - Free Report) , Prudential Financial Inc. (. PRU - Free Report) , The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (. HIG - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. ), who have an impressive dividend history, continue to offer a stable income. By virtue of the nature of their...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on Rise in Personal Income and Spending
Inflation is still at multi-year highs but the good sign is that it has been cooling lately. As a result, there has been a slight relief, which has allowed people to spend more freely. At the same time, higher demand for goods has so far helped some major sectors from collapsing under inflationary pressures.
Zacks.com
TC Energy (TRP) Expects Greater 2023 Costs for Coastal Project
TRP - Free Report) declared that it anticipates its comparable EBITDA to rise 5-7% in 2023. The company also forecasts costs related to its long-delayed Coastal GasLink pipeline project to increase substantially. The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline, which was first announced in 2018, is being constructed for transporting natural gas...
Zacks.com
Why Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
CEQP - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 3.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Crestwood Equity Partners LP due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
EnerSys (ENS) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
ENS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ENS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross." Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a...
Zacks.com
3 Top Market-Beating Stocks to Buy in December for More Growth
The bullish reaction to Jay Powell’s speech sent the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Wall Street bulls held their ground on Thursday and Friday, even though some selling returned following a strong November jobs report. Traders currently put an 80% chance...
Zacks.com
If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
CPRX - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CPRX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceutical's main business drivers. Coral Gables, FL-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare neurological diseases and disorders, such as Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), epilepsy (initially infantile spasms) and Tourette syndrome.
Zacks.com
Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
CMC - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.69 in the previous session. Commercial Metals has gained 35.2% since the start of the year compared to the 0.6% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 6% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry.
Zacks.com
Werner (WERN) Rides on Segmental Growth Amid Rising Expenses
WERN - Free Report) top line is benefiting from strength in the Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) and Logistics segments. Werner’s bullish guidance for 2022 is also encouraging. The company recently reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 90 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. However,...
Zacks.com
Sempra (SRE), INEOS Sign a Long-Term Agreement for LNG Supply
SRE - Free Report) subsidiary, Sempra Infrastructure, signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement with INEOS. Per the agreement, Sempra will supply 1.4 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Phase 1 of its Port Arthur LNG project for 20 years. A non-binding agreement has also...
Zacks.com
Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
The market expects Sierra Metals Inc. to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Consolidated Edison (ED) in Q3 Earnings?
ED - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.34%. However, Consolidated Edison came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.65%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely...
Zacks.com
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Await Jobs Data
The broader equity indices declined in the past few trading sessions as investors remained wary of the latest jobs data. The jobs data, slated to be released later today, is widely expected to offer cues to the Fed’s rate hike program with key insights into the labor market and data related to non-farm payrolls, hourly wages and the unemployment rate. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await clarity on the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Zacks.com
ReneSola (SOL) Q3 Revenues Beat Estimates, Earnings Rise Y/Y
SOL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) of 4 cents per share. The figure improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of a cent. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings was pegged at a penny. Revenues. ReneSola’s third-quarter adjusted net revenues of...
Zacks.com
Titan Machinery (TITN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, FY23 View Raised
TITN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 in third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The bottom line increased 91% from the EPS of 96 cents reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. The upside can be attributed to...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Asana (ASAN) Incurs Loss in Q3, Beats Revenue Estimates
ASAN - Free Report) reported a loss of 26 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.75% but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 23 cents per share. Total revenues jumped 41% year over year to $141.4 million and surpassed the consensus mark by...
Zacks.com
ETF Asset Report for November
November has been a good month for the U.S. stock market. Hopes of smaller interest rate hikes from December, thanks to a slight decline in inflation, renewed investors’ risk-on trading. However, renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the resultant lockdowns as well as a weakening global growth outlook, continued to weigh on sentiments.
Comments / 0