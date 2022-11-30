ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

House holds moment of silence for late Rep. Donald McEachin

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9Ybw_0jRnEk0s00
Greg Nash

Lawmakers held a moment of silence in the lower chamber on Tuesday to honor the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died on Monday night after a long battle with cancer.

House members stood on the floor between votes for roughly 40 seconds to honor McEachin, who had served in the lower chamber for nearly six years. Virginia Sens. Mark Warner (D) and Tim Kaine (D) were present for the moment of silence.

McEachin, who has represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District since 2017, died from “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013,” according to his office. He was 61.

“Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013,” the congressman’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said Monday in a statement. “Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.”

The congressman had two surgeries in the summer of 2019 following “ongoing complications” connected to treatment he received for his cancer, according to ABC 8News. The operations kept him outside Washington for roughly three months to recover, per the Virginia Mercury.

McEachin was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to that, he served in the Old Dominion’s state Senate and House of Delegates.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered that all flags at the Capitol be flown at half-staff in honor of McEachin. The White House did the same.

Before the moment of silence, Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), surrounded by members of the Virginia delegation, called the late congressman “a thoughtful and principled legislator respected by members on both sides of the aisle.”

“This body has lost one of its most dedicated public servants and fiercest advocates for justice and equality, and he will be deeply missed,” he added.

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) said McEachin was “an incredible leader” and “loved serving others.”

He said he first met McEachin “in passing” when the two were in high school because they were students at rival schools. They went on to serve together in the Virginia state House of Delegates.

“What an individual. A person of integrity, a person of passion, dedicated to the people that he served,” Wittman said. “He loved being a legislator. He loved solving problems for people. He loved interacting with people. He just loved the whole idea of giving of of himself and putting others first.”

“That truly was what Donald was about,” he added.

Comments / 1

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
The Hill

Conservative host Mark Levin labels McCarthy GOP opponents the ‘five boneheads’

Conservative radio host and media personality Mark Levin is coming out in defense of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as he mounts a bid for the Speakership. “But there’s another reason the House Republicans have yet to vote for their leaders,” Levin said on his show this week. “They’ve yet to do it because of five boneheads in the House of Representatives who are Republicans who have no alternative candidate who can get anything close to a majority, nothing close to majority and are playing right into the hands of [Senate Democratic Leader Charles] Schumer … [Senate Republican Leader Mitch) McConnell, right into the hands of Pelosi and the Democrats.”
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

794K+
Followers
90K+
Post
565M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy