Burbank memorial honors victims of Colorado LGBTQ club shooting

A memorial in Burbank honoring the five victims of the Club Q shooting is open to the public.

The horrific shooting left five people dead and more than a dozen injured in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19.

The memorial was created by David Maldonado and Noah Reich, the founders of the nonprofit Classroom of Compassion, which helps support the LGBTQ+ community work through grief.

"We actually traveled to Colorado Springs in the days after the Club Q shooting to support the community there and to create five life-size altars that reflected the community that was lost on that Saturday night," Reich said.

"Within the first couple of hours of the news coming out we were in our studio prepping all of the altars, which we traveled with and assembled on site," Maldonado said.

They created the nonprofit after the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. They felt an urgency to create healing spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

Now in Burbank, outside of their studio, five smaller altars are set up for people to leave messages and flowers for those lost in the Club Q shooting.

The plan is to give the altars to the victims' families.

The memorial will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday and reopen Wednesday at 4 p.m.