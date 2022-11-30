ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche watch issued for the greater Lake Tahoe area

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — An avalanche watch has been issued for areas of the Sierra Nevada near Lake Tahoe due to heavy snow and wind expected over the coming days, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center and the National Weather Service’s Reno office .

The NWS said that the warning will be in effect from Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 a.m. through Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 a.m.

According to the NWS, while the avalanche watch will not apply to ski areas or highways where mitigation programs exist, some backcountry areas can experience “very dangerous avalanche conditions.”

The areas under the watch are along the Sierra Nevada between Highway 49 north of Lake Tahoe and Highway 4 south of the lake.

One to three feet of snow is expected in parts of the Sierra Nevada during this time, with wind gusts anywhere from 45 to 65 miles per hour, the NWS says.

Due to this storm, the NWS is highly discouraging mountain travel. Major travel delays are expected due to possible road closures, chain controls and whiteout conditions.

