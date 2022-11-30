Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Grass House to be completed at Caddo Mounds Historic Site
ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - After a tornado destroyed the grass house three years ago in Alto, it’s standing tall again and should see many of its finishing touches this weekend. Three generations of the Caddo Tribe watched Friday along with Chief Caddo Kay O’Neal to see the project though to its end.
KLTV
Crew from National Weather Service to conduct storm survey in Sabine County
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service of Shreveport was in Deep East Texas today surveying damage from thunderstorms and tornado warnings in the area from the storms on Nov. 29. The weather service said the survey will take place from the area near Geneva in Sabine County,...
KLTV
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
KTRE
Lufkin Cold Case
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’. The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s a little like Night at the Museum,...
This $1 Million Lufkin Home is Nestled Within Its Own Woodlands
Seclusion...peace...tranquility...grandeur. If I were to tell you of a home for sale located around 60 seconds away from Loop 287 in Lufkin, these words would probably not come to mind. But, this $1.1 million home is beautifully situated within the tall pines of its natural surroundings, giving it the feel of a country estate located miles beyond the hustle and bustle of city life.
KTRE
Zavalla approves public works director’s resignation, hires interim director
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - For nearly two weeks, the City of Zavalla’s water was off and on, and the city is looking for long-term solutions before issues crop back up again, especially after water problems threw a wrench in its citizens’ Thanksgiving plans. “This happened at a very...
ketk.com
Tornado warnings canceled for East Texas counties
There is a risk for a few strong to severe storms in East Texas Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible in any isolated supercells that can develop. Overview. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3...
KTRE
Tyler Sinkhole
On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Dec 1st, 2022
Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 11/17/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Dec 1st, 2022:. Brookeland – 1 (Was 0 on 11/17/22) Jasper – 2 (Was 2 on 11/17/22) Kirbyville – 1 (Was 0 on 11/17/22) Buna – 2 (Was 3 on 11/17/22)
KHOU
A look inside Naskila Casino, "The Luckiest Spot In Texas"
HOUSTON — Visitors can bet on having a good time when they visit Naskila Casino. Located on the Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Livingston, TX, the casino is about an hour and a half away from Houston. If you'd like to save on gas, the casino offers bus rides on the Naskila Express. For $10, riders will receive round-trip service from one of several pick-up locations throughout Houston as well as $25 in free gameplay.
scttx.com
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
KTRE
WebXtra: Indoor ice skating comes to Lufkin civic center
Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from their serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Longview women’s shelter expanding facility for increased services. Updated: 3 hours...
KTRE
Bullard Volunteer Fire Department holds gun raffle
Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from their serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. |. An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities...
kjas.com
Driver escaped injury when car left the highway, hit a tree, and burst into flames
A driver was fortunate to escape serious injury on Friday afternoon when his car left a highway, hit a tree, and caught on fire. It happened shortly before 1:00 on Farm to Market Road 2799, about ¾ of a mile west of the Jasper city limits. Texas Department of...
KLTV
Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes
On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
Free Winter Wonderland Drive Thru For Christmas In Lufkin, Texas
The Angelina County Farmers Market is getting ready for its 4th Annual "Winter Wonderland" drive-thru Christmas light display. It's brought to you by Bryan's Farms and it's free, although donations are accepted. I've gone to this event every year, and every year it keeps getting just a little bit better....
KTRE
House of Hope Expansion
Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8. Kilgore College esports...
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
kjas.com
TP&W drone located shooting and assault suspect hiding in Sabine County woods
Texas Parks & Wildlife says that one of their highly specialized drones recently helped with the capture of a man in Sabine County. The state agency says that the man, who wasn’t identified, was accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two other people, and he then fled on foot into a wooded area.
Comments / 1