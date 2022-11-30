Hereford, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Mark Allan McMinn, 61, of Amarillo (previously of Pampa), was welcomed by his dad and brother in heaven on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Jon Watson of Caprock Baptist Church of Amarillo, and Pastor Rick Timmons of Central Baptist Church of Canadian, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Heights Cemetery in Lefors under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory of Pampa.
