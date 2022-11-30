ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, TX

Hereford, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Palo Duro High School basketball team will have a game with Hereford High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Palo Duro High School
Hereford High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

