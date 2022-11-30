Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Student from La Quinta High School in Westminster creates cancer-detecting toothbrush
A La Quinta High School student is receiving global recognition for inventing a cancer-detecting toothbrush. It was all inspired by his late grandmother, who lost her life to brain cancer.
OC raises flag over future site of first veterans cemetery
After more than a decade of planning and setbacks, Orange County has raised the flag over the future home of its first veterans cemetery.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
10 Middle Schoolers Treated for 'Suspected Overdose' in California
The Los Angeles Fire Department said seven students were transported to local hospitals Los Angeles paramedics responded to a "suspected overdose" incident involving nearly a dozen students at Van Nuys Middle School on Thursday. Ten students between the ages of 12 and 15 years old were found at the school "in mild-to-moderate distress," per a release by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Seven students were transported to local hospitals, while three were treated and released on the scene. An LAFD spokesperson for the department told NBC Los Angeles that...
Couple helps rescue injured hiker who was stranded in SoCal wilderness for 2 weeks
A stranded hiker managed to survive on his own for two weeks in the Southern California wilderness until he was discovered by a couple on a camping trip nearby.
localemagazine.com
HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares How She’s Built Her Dream Career From the Ground Up
How Huntington Beach Local Jasmine Roth Is Building Her Happy. Historically, the woman’s sphere was traditionally the home; tasks included cooking, cleaning and all-around housekeeping, not larger projects like construction or repairs. In the ‘40s, women kept the blue-collar workforce (and the country) afloat, then after the war, most returned to the role of stay-at-home mom. Today, women have proven that they can certainly be both homemakers and homebuilders, and among these inspiring ladies is Jasmine Roth.
onekindesign.com
Step into this Newport Beach house with a stunning East coast vibe
This gorgeous East coast style house was designed by Brandon Architects in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes, located in the prominent and tranquil Bayshores community of Newport Beach, California. Breathtaking views of the lush gardens can be witnessed from almost every corner of this dwelling. The property features a unique...
NBC Los Angeles
Westminster Park Teaches History of Segregation at OC Schools With Augmented Reality
The City of Westminster, in conjunction with the Orange County Department of Education, inaugurated the Mendez Tribute Monument Park, to honor the legacy of Gonzalo and Felicitas Mendez in their fight to desegregate public schools in California. The park is located on the northeast corner of Westminster Boulevard and Olive...
dailytitan.com
CSUF student transferred to hospital for head injury
A CSUF student was transported to the hospital for a head injury in the Education Classroom Building around 12:30 Thursday afternoon after accidentally being hit in the head by an opening door. The student was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital for further assessment of injuries. Several police officers,...
saintscroll.com
Humans of San Dimas – Camille Calderon
“Performing just means I’m able to share what I love with people and just being able to express myself. Music has always been something I turn to when I’m having a bad day, or if there’s something going on in my life. That’s always been an outlet for me. The way I look at it is that music heals people just like it heals me everytime I perform. I just love sharing that with people.” – Senior, Camille Calderon.
nenc-la.org
LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist
After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
Mt. San Antonio College former employee arrested in killing of school tram driver
A former employee of Mt. San Antonio College has been arrested for allegedly running down and killing a 63-year-old tram driver at the school, officials said Friday.
localemagazine.com
Pop the Bubbly! Here Are 6 Places to Ring in 2023 in Orange County
Celebrate the New Year in Style at OC’s Finest Restaurants, Discos and Waterfront Bars. New year, new things to do! Switch up your standard New Year’s Eve plans for a night out in Orange County. With waterfront rooftops, booze cruises and award-winning restaurants, there is no better place to ring in 2023. Whether you’re looking to boogie the night away or sit down to an eloquent dinner that you didn’t have to slave away for, Orange County has something to do for every mood. End the holiday season in style with one of these fabulous ways to welcome in the new year. Cheers!
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
Mendocino Farms on the way to San Juan Capistrano
the fast casual powerhouse over the last decade and a half
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills
FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
foxla.com
Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor
POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say
A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orange county this year? This post covers Christmas Orange County 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orange County, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
