ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
People

10 Middle Schoolers Treated for 'Suspected Overdose' in California

The Los Angeles Fire Department said seven students were transported to local hospitals Los Angeles paramedics responded to a "suspected overdose" incident involving nearly a dozen students at Van Nuys Middle School on Thursday.  Ten students between the ages of 12 and 15 years old were found at the school "in mild-to-moderate distress," per a release by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Seven students were transported to local hospitals, while three were treated and released on the scene. An LAFD spokesperson for the department told NBC Los Angeles that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares How She’s Built Her Dream Career From the Ground Up

How Huntington Beach Local Jasmine Roth Is Building Her Happy. Historically, the woman’s sphere was traditionally the home; tasks included cooking, cleaning and all-around housekeeping, not larger projects like construction or repairs. In the ‘40s, women kept the blue-collar workforce (and the country) afloat, then after the war, most returned to the role of stay-at-home mom. Today, women have proven that they can certainly be both homemakers and homebuilders, and among these inspiring ladies is Jasmine Roth.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
onekindesign.com

Step into this Newport Beach house with a stunning East coast vibe

This gorgeous East coast style house was designed by Brandon Architects in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes, located in the prominent and tranquil Bayshores community of Newport Beach, California. Breathtaking views of the lush gardens can be witnessed from almost every corner of this dwelling. The property features a unique...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
dailytitan.com

CSUF student transferred to hospital for head injury

A CSUF student was transported to the hospital for a head injury in the Education Classroom Building around 12:30 Thursday afternoon after accidentally being hit in the head by an opening door. The student was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital for further assessment of injuries. Several police officers,...
FULLERTON, CA
saintscroll.com

Humans of San Dimas – Camille Calderon

“Performing just means I’m able to share what I love with people and just being able to express myself. Music has always been something I turn to when I’m having a bad day, or if there’s something going on in my life. That’s always been an outlet for me. The way I look at it is that music heals people just like it heals me everytime I perform. I just love sharing that with people.” – Senior, Camille Calderon.
SAN DIMAS, CA
nenc-la.org

LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist

After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

Pop the Bubbly! Here Are 6 Places to Ring in 2023 in Orange County

Celebrate the New Year in Style at OC’s Finest Restaurants, Discos and Waterfront Bars. New year, new things to do! Switch up your standard New Year’s Eve plans for a night out in Orange County. With waterfront rooftops, booze cruises and award-winning restaurants, there is no better place to ring in 2023. Whether you’re looking to boogie the night away or sit down to an eloquent dinner that you didn’t have to slave away for, Orange County has something to do for every mood. End the holiday season in style with one of these fabulous ways to welcome in the new year. Cheers!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America

Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
MENIFEE, CA
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills

FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor

POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
POMONA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
COSTA MESA, CA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orange county this year? This post covers Christmas Orange County 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orange County, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy