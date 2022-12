Oak Mountain High School is searching for a new head football coach. After two seasons, the school has parted ways with head coach Tyler Crane. The Eagles posted a 3-7 record this fall, failing to qualify for the state playoffs."We have decided to go in a different direction with the leadership of our football program," Oak Mountain High School Principal Andrew Gunn said. "We appreciate Coach Crane's service to our school and community. … We hope to have a head coach in place by the second semester."

