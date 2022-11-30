ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

cbs17

Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Man held on $1 million bond after fleeing police, throwing drugs out window: Report

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Scotland County man is being held on a $1 million bond after fleeing deputies and throwing drugs out of the window. Tommie Brinda McLaurin, 40, was charged with federal probation violation, felony flee to elude in motor vehicle, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cocaine, weed, weapon: Raeford felon racks up charges in traffic stop

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop concerning a man’s revoked registration and insurance quickly turned into a drug bust Thursday in Southern Pines. The Southern Pines Police Department said George Anthony Williams, 49, of Raeford, was stopped in a residential area within the 700 block of West New Hampshire Avenue.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
cbs17

Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Man charged with numerous drug charges

LAUREL HILL — A man was arrested for the second time since August on drug charges. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Tommie Brinda McLaurin was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a chase. He is charged with federal probation violation, felony fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule III and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Scotland County Jail on a $1 million bond, however, he is not receiving a bond for the probation violation.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL

Spring Lake mom arrested after 1-year-old exposed to fentanyl

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A Spring Lake mother was arrested one month after her child was treated for exposure to fentanyl. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Erica Ortiz, 28, of Spring Lake, was charged with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WMBF

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said Friday that Lt. James “Reggie” McPhatter died Thursday due to complications from cancer. Kersey said McPhatter started his career with the sheriff’s...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

