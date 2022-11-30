LAUREL HILL — A man was arrested for the second time since August on drug charges. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Tommie Brinda McLaurin was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a chase. He is charged with federal probation violation, felony fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule III and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Scotland County Jail on a $1 million bond, however, he is not receiving a bond for the probation violation.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO