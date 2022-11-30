Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs17
Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
cbs17
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
Even with charges, no witnesses, no trial
LUMBERTON — Even grave charges like murder can be left hanging when there are no witnesses to provide accounts. “We do
Woman allegedly provided gun used in shooting at Florence On The Go store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested and charged with attempted murder allegedly provided the gun that was used during an October shooting at a convenience store in Florence, police said. Florence police arrested LaTonya Henry, 33, on three outstanding warrants on Thursday. She is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a […]
A suspect has been taken into custody following the assault of Demetreus Powell
BLADENBORO — Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham, 18 of Whiteville, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Bladen County Sheriff’s O
cbs17
Cumberland County detectives looking for man who may have information about November killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking to speak with a Robeson County man who they think may have information about a deadly shooting in November in Hope Mills. Detectives believe 23-year-old Tyler Culbreth, of Parkton, may know something about the Nov. 15 murder of...
wpde.com
Man held on $1 million bond after fleeing police, throwing drugs out window: Report
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Scotland County man is being held on a $1 million bond after fleeing deputies and throwing drugs out of the window. Tommie Brinda McLaurin, 40, was charged with federal probation violation, felony flee to elude in motor vehicle, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
cbs17
Cocaine, weed, weapon: Raeford felon racks up charges in traffic stop
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop concerning a man’s revoked registration and insurance quickly turned into a drug bust Thursday in Southern Pines. The Southern Pines Police Department said George Anthony Williams, 49, of Raeford, was stopped in a residential area within the 700 block of West New Hampshire Avenue.
wpde.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
cbs17
Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
cbs17
Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
Man charged with numerous drug charges
LAUREL HILL — A man was arrested for the second time since August on drug charges. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Tommie Brinda McLaurin was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a chase. He is charged with federal probation violation, felony fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule III and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Scotland County Jail on a $1 million bond, however, he is not receiving a bond for the probation violation.
Police searching for suspect in nonfatal shooting
LUMBERTON — On Monday Nov. 28 at 3:54 p.m. Lumberton Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2170 Cal
WMBF
1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
Active shooter ‘swatting call’ at Fayetteville high school was a hoax, sheriff’s office says
In the continuance of what the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said is a "trend of fake 911 calls of active shooters" across the nation, a hoax call was made Thursday morning at a high school in Fayetteville.
Lumberton police investigate after 27-year-old man shot in the leg Monday afternoon
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are looking for whoever shot a 27-year-old man in the leg Monday afternoon. Officers found the victim after being called at 3:54 p.m. to the 2100 block of California Drive to investigate a report of someone being shot. The man was taken to UNC Health Southeastern to be treated […]
WRAL
Spring Lake mom arrested after 1-year-old exposed to fentanyl
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A Spring Lake mother was arrested one month after her child was treated for exposure to fentanyl. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Erica Ortiz, 28, of Spring Lake, was charged with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Lee County killing, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a Sanford homicide, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The killing happened at 4701 Buckhorn Road in Sanford, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies named Joseph Martin Kelly...
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
WMBF
Scotland County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said Friday that Lt. James “Reggie” McPhatter died Thursday due to complications from cancer. Kersey said McPhatter started his career with the sheriff’s...
Comments / 0