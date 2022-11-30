Duncansville VFW hosts monthly military share program

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Many military families in central PA need help filling their plates and one organization is looking to help tackle the problem.

Giving Tuesday took place this year on Nov. 29, and it’s a generosity movement that works to create an impact for shared humanity. However, one Blair County group is working to be generous all year round.

Every second Monday of the month for the last eight years more than 300 cars line up at the Duncansville VFW.

“Our parking lot fills up pretty quickly,” Shelly Nelson from the Duncansville VFW said.

Veterans and their families pick up fresh meat, vegetables, eggs and more, all of which are part of their military share program, which works to help Blair County military families who live at or below the poverty line.

Around 30-plus volunteers put the food in boxes and help to hand them out to families each month.

“They do everything. From bagging the food,” Donna George from the VFW said. “And I usually have three stations where the cars come around. They fill the car up with the food.”

The program is made possible by the Central Pa Food Bank and several other non-profits, but the VFW tries to raise as much money as possible through fundraisers.

“We have hoagie sales, we have soup sales,” George said. “We try whatever we can.”

But they are in need your help, not only on this Giving Tuesday. You can donate food at the VFW or at the food bank and know you’re putting a smile on so many veterans’ faces.

“VFW posts are not just a bar. We’re a family,” Nelson said.

Duncansville is just one of 28 sites across central PA in the program and the program itself serves more than 45,000 people every month.

While the specific items distributed will vary, each registered family typically receives fresh produce, one quart of fresh milk, one dozen eggs, cheese, and a box of pantry staples such as soup, pasta, sauce, and cereal. When available, meat, fish and poultry products may also be included.

“To come back and have a battle to support their family and to take care of themselves, they shouldn’t have to do that,” Nelson said. “They’ve already done their service.”

If you’re a veteran, or you know someone who may be interested in the program or you’re interested in volunteering you should contact your local VFW.

