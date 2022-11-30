ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

Duncansville VFW hosts monthly military share program

By Rebecca Parsons, Jack McCune
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLzMB_0jRnBGTj00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Many military families in central PA need help filling their plates and one organization is looking to help tackle the problem.

Giving Tuesday took place this year on Nov. 29, and it’s a generosity movement that works to create an impact for shared humanity. However, one Blair County group is working to be generous all year round.

Every second Monday of the month for the last eight years more than 300 cars line up at the Duncansville VFW.

“Our parking lot fills up pretty quickly,” Shelly Nelson from the Duncansville VFW said.

UPMC Altoona unveils statue dedicated to nurses compassion

Veterans and their families pick up fresh meat, vegetables, eggs and more, all of which are part of their military share program, which works to help Blair County military families who live at or below the poverty line.

Around 30-plus volunteers put the food in boxes and help to hand them out to families each month.

“They do everything. From bagging the food,” Donna George from the VFW said. “And I usually have three stations where the cars come around. They fill the car up with the food.”

The program is made possible by the Central Pa Food Bank and several other non-profits, but the VFW tries to raise as much money as possible through fundraisers.

“We have hoagie sales, we have soup sales,” George said. “We try whatever we can.”

But they are in need your help, not only on this Giving Tuesday. You can donate food at the VFW or at the food bank and know you’re putting a smile on so many veterans’ faces.

“VFW posts are not just a bar. We’re a family,” Nelson said.

Duncansville is just one of 28 sites across central PA in the program and the program itself serves more than 45,000 people every month.

While the specific items distributed will vary, each registered family typically receives fresh produce, one quart of fresh milk, one dozen eggs, cheese, and a box of pantry staples such as soup, pasta, sauce, and cereal. When available, meat, fish and poultry products may also be included.

“To come back and have a battle to support their family and to take care of themselves, they shouldn’t have to do that,” Nelson said. “They’ve already done their service.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

If you’re a veteran, or you know someone who may be interested in the program or you’re interested in volunteering you should contact your local VFW.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Red Cross holding blood drive in Ebensburg in honor of loyal donor

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive this December to honor an Ebensburg woman who lost her battle with cancer. On Dec. 23 the Red Cross will hold the blood drive at the Young People’s Community Center in memory of Marcy Brodish, 59, who passed away on August […]
EBENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Blair County’s Baker Mansion to hold Christmas themed fundraiser

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Christmas just weeks away, the Blair County Historical Society at Baker Mansion will be holding its festive holiday fundraiser. A presentation at the mansion will be on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature tours along with music from Anna Baker’s original piano method book, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jaffa Shrine selling Christmas trees to benefit Road Runners

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers at the Jaffa Shrine are selling Christmas trees with proceeds benefitting the Jaffa Road Runners. This Jaffa Shrine fundraiser benefits the Road Runners, a group that transports kids who need special treatment, and their families, to and from hospitals in Philadelphia, Erie and Dayton, Ohio, all for no cost to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Discovery Space now free for SNAP-eligible families

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College science center focused on education is expanding its reach with a new partnership. The Discovery Space is now joining the Museums For All initiative to offer free admission to any families who are SNAP-eligible. If you are interested in taking part, all you have to do is […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Centre County Historical Society’s Stocking Stuffer Market returns

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Historical Society is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with the return of the annual Stocking Stuffer Market. This marks the 20th year of the holiday shop that’s held at the Centre Furnace Mansion. “For the community, I think it has become a really wonderful holiday […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Christmas Parade

Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Come eat breakfast with Santa at Bishop McCort Catholic High School

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown will be having Santa over for breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 10. The school’s Le` Education en Vogue club will be holding the event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Bishop McCort Bach Student Union. The school is located at 25 Osborne Street. Breakfast […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg hosting “Light Up Our Town” competition

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The holiday season is here and with it comes decorating to the nines. Philipsburg is getting ready for the season with a decorating competition and the public has until Friday, Dec. 9 to enter. The competition is also offering some cash and cash certificate prizes for the top 5 houses. […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Counties increase benefits to help with CYS recruitment

(WTAJ)–Multiple counties continue to have a high demand for Children and Youth Service workers and are implementing creative strategies to help recruit. Blair and Somerset County currently run their department below or near 50 percent capacity. Specifically, Blair operates at 35 percent, and Somerset has 12 vacancies. The Children, Youth, and Family Services department is […]
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Punxsutawney Police Department is gearing up for this year’s “Shop with a Cop” event. Photo taken from a previous “Shop with a Cop” event. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Police Department. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona unveils statue dedicated to nurses compassion

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona unveiled a new statue that honors the clinical care and compassion of their nurses. The statue was unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The statue recognizes all hospital nurses, specifically those who won or were nominated for an award through the Daisy Foundation. The symbol supports the recognition and support they […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Spirit of Christmas parade heads toward Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Spirit of Christmas Parade is making its way toward Altoona, and with it comes a lot of closed roadways. The parade is scheduled to for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., but floats will begin lining up on 10th Avenue Expressway just before 5 p.m. If you are a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Farm Bureau names new Vice President

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) has found a new Vice President after Chris Hoffman’s promotion. Cambria County beef and crop farmer, Tommy Nagle, was elected to the position by the state board of directors on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after Hoffman left the position to become the PFB President. “I’m looking […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Local schools combating chronic student absenteeism

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Faculty at Moshannon Valley JR/SR High School are looking to combat chronic absenteeism among students. Letters were sent out to 61 of the roughly 400 students in the high school who have an absence rate of 10 percent or higher during the first 46 days of school. We were told […]
MOSHANNON, PA
WTAJ

Joseph Jacob Jewelers opens in Logan Valley Mall

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– A new store in the Logan Valley Mall has opened its doors just in time for the holidays. Joseph Jacob Jewelers is located on the second floor near the food court. The store is a third-generation business that originated in Manhattan. Store Management and the Blair County Chamber of Commerce gathered for […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Punxsutawney Borough receives $1 million state grant

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, December 1st, Senator Joe Pittman (R-41) and Representative Brian Smith (R-66)  announced that Punxsutawney would be receiving one million dollars in state funding as part of the State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP)  Saving electricity and saving money is a priority for the Punxsutawney Borough. Officials will spend […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy