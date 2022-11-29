Read full article on original website
Louisiana Living: City of Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Michelli Martin joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the holiday events going on in the Monroe area. For more information on holiday events, watch the video above.
Frenchman’s Bend MGA 2022 Holiday Raffle to take place on December 20th; portion of benefits goes to Sterlington Elementary
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Frenchman’s Bend MGA 2022 Holiday Raffle will take place. According to reports, a portion of the proceeds will benefit multiple students at Sterlington Elementary School with Secret Santa gifts. The raffle item is a Louis Vuitton Black Felicie Pochette that values at $1,600. There’s a $25 […]
Mayor Friday Ellis and City of Monroe to host Annual Tree Lighting on December 2nd
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 2, 2022, at 5:00 PM, the City of Monroe will host the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Monroe Civic Center Plaza. The event will have special guests, including the J.S. Clark choir, Carolyn’s Danceland, and many more. Refreshments, cookies, and other treats will be served, and […]
KNOE TV8
Two families survive devastating tornado
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two families survived a violent tornado that struck rural Caldwell Parish early Tuesday evening but face a long road to recovery. Tuesday evening, Ricky Grant, his wife and his brother-in-law were watching television news at home when they heard loud noises outside. Ricky said at that time, his wife yelled at him to get into the bathtub.
Union Parish Chamber of Commerce to host “Christmas on the Square” in downtown Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas on the Square will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, through Sunday, December 4, 2022. The weekend will feature a pet parade, Christmas tree lighting, a Christmas parade, vendors, and more. Events kick off Saturday at 2 PM in downtown Farmerville.
KNOE TV8
FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Police Jury is considering adopting an ordinance to ban a legal herbal substance called kratom. Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says after speaking with rehab centers in the area, he discovered that the use of kratom in the parish has risen over the last several months.
Louisiana woman accused of giving inmate narcotics while at courthouse
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Black female approaching an inmate in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to deputies, the woman then allegedly handed a small package to the inmate who dropped the package when […]
KEDM
Land of Lights on display in downtown West Monroe
Monroe-West Monroe, LA– Christmas is here! Don’t miss the Land of Lights display available now through December 31st. The Land of Lights is a free, walk-through display lighting up the sky each night at 5:30 pm. Get in the Christmas spirit by walking-through this winter wonderland, located at the corner of Cotton Street and Pine Street in Downtown West Monroe. This display is organized by Discover Monroe-West Monroe with instillation help from the city of West Monroe.
Two people injured in Louisiana tornado storm
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that two people were injured inside their home during a tornado storm. Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working to clear the roads. No major damage has been reported at this time. We will continue to provide updates on myarklamiss.com.
myarklamiss.com
Franklin State Bank brings holiday joy to downtown Winnsboro; free outdoor movie, hot chocolate, and more on Tuesday, December 20th
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Franklin State Bank in Winnsboro, La., will host an outdoor movie showing, “Annabelle’s Wish,” on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The movie will start at 6:30 PM in downtown Winnsboro. Franklin State Bank has also partnered with The Coffee Shop for this event....
fgazette.com
In Memory Of
Ledarius Heard, a Union Parish native and blues singer (Royal D), stands with one of the posters he created in memory of his younger brother Earl Andrews, who played at Patterson High before finishing his senior year at Farmerville in 2013. Andrews lost his life in a shooting incident at Grambling State University. Heard presented a poster to each head coach at the Union/Patterson playoff game Friday night.
KNOE TV8
Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A special reunion on December 1 at the KNOE studio. More than a week after Monroe City Councilman Doug Harvey was hurt in a serious car crash, we helped him reunite with the nurse who saved his life. “She’s like an angel to me,” Harvey explained....
Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
Louisiana man arrested for allegedly driving stolen truck purchased at Anytime Fitness for $175, reports say
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to […]
Men accused of stealing catalytic converters in Louisiana; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a closed automotive business located on Cryer Street in West Monroe, La. due to suspicious activity. Prior to officers’ arrival at the scene, the caller advised them that they witnessed […]
Street Closures announces the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe announces street closures for the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade, which will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the downtown areas of West Monroe and Monroe. The parade’s theme this year is “Christmas Past and Present” and the parade will begin […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston
A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
Former El Dorado school counselor arrested for selling tobacco and alcohol to minors, police say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, a former school counselor with the El Dorado School District, 38-year-old Megan B. Wilson, was arrested for allegedly selling tobacco and alcohol to minors. According to El Dorado News-Times, the arrest took place after a lengthy investigation by El Dorado Police. Wilson made her first […]
NBC 10 News Today: Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first location in Monroe today, November 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Mitch in the Morning gave details on the opening of Checkers, happening today in Monroe, La. For more details, watch the clip above.
Louisiana UPS worker arrested for marijuana possession, theft of several packages
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, officers from the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a UPS facility where Phillip Edwards, 32, had just been fired for possessing .5 grams of marijuana in camouflage bag. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with Edwards and advised him of his Miranda rights. Following […]
