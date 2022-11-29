ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: City of Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Michelli Martin joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the holiday events going on in the Monroe area. For more information on holiday events, watch the video above.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Frenchman’s Bend MGA 2022 Holiday Raffle to take place on December 20th; portion of benefits goes to Sterlington Elementary

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Frenchman’s Bend MGA 2022 Holiday Raffle will take place. According to reports, a portion of the proceeds will benefit multiple students at Sterlington Elementary School with Secret Santa gifts. The raffle item is a Louis Vuitton Black Felicie Pochette that values at $1,600. There’s a $25 […]
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Two families survive devastating tornado

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two families survived a violent tornado that struck rural Caldwell Parish early Tuesday evening but face a long road to recovery. Tuesday evening, Ricky Grant, his wife and his brother-in-law were watching television news at home when they heard loud noises outside. Ricky said at that time, his wife yelled at him to get into the bathtub.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Police Jury is considering adopting an ordinance to ban a legal herbal substance called kratom. Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says after speaking with rehab centers in the area, he discovered that the use of kratom in the parish has risen over the last several months.
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
KEDM

Land of Lights on display in downtown West Monroe

Monroe-West Monroe, LA– Christmas is here! Don’t miss the Land of Lights display available now through December 31st. The Land of Lights is a free, walk-through display lighting up the sky each night at 5:30 pm. Get in the Christmas spirit by walking-through this winter wonderland, located at the corner of Cotton Street and Pine Street in Downtown West Monroe. This display is organized by Discover Monroe-West Monroe with instillation help from the city of West Monroe.
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Two people injured in Louisiana tornado storm

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that two people were injured inside their home during a tornado storm. Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working to clear the roads. No major damage has been reported at this time. We will continue to provide updates on myarklamiss.com.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

In Memory Of

Ledarius Heard, a Union Parish native and blues singer (Royal D), stands with one of the posters he created in memory of his younger brother Earl Andrews, who played at Patterson High before finishing his senior year at Farmerville in 2013. Andrews lost his life in a shooting incident at Grambling State University. Heard presented a poster to each head coach at the Union/Patterson playoff game Friday night.
FARMERVILLE, LA
WKRG News 5

Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man arrested for allegedly driving stolen truck purchased at Anytime Fitness for $175, reports say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Men accused of stealing catalytic converters in Louisiana; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a closed automotive business located on Cryer Street in West Monroe, La. due to suspicious activity. Prior to officers’ arrival at the scene, the caller advised them that they witnessed […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston

A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former El Dorado school counselor arrested for selling tobacco and alcohol to minors, police say

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, a former school counselor with the El Dorado School District, 38-year-old Megan B. Wilson, was arrested for allegedly selling tobacco and alcohol to minors. According to El Dorado News-Times, the arrest took place after a lengthy investigation by El Dorado Police. Wilson made her first […]
EL DORADO, AR

