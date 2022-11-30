ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

San Diego Channel

Where to watch Team USA take on the Netherlands around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Stars, stripes, and soccer will be the subject Saturday for several San Diego establishments as Team USA fans file in, hoping America's quest for the World Cup stays alive. Eyes from around the globe will be on Team USA, starting at 7 a.m. PT, since...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego

Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Measure C “yes” votes take lead in polls

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure C “yes” votes took a two point lead as of Nov. 30, roughly three weeks after Election Day. Measure C would raise building height limits in the Midway District and allow for the area to be redeveloped with business and affordable housing in mind.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers

There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Brenda Spencer used a .22

Brenda Spencer used a .22

Your article about the Cleveland School shooting (“Ways of Escape”, Nov. 24, 2022.) is rather interesting in terms of its number-one error in the very beginning of the article where it stated that Brenda Spencer used a .52 rifle. That rifle was first used before the Civil War. The .52-caliber rifle was used in the Civil War and afterward for buffalo.
ENCINITAS, CA
Best Places To Eat In San Diego

Best Places To Eat In San Diego

San Diego is a beautiful city with plenty to see and do. Whether you’re looking for the best places to eat, the must-see attractions, or the best beaches, this blog post has you covered. We’ll also touch on some of the best hiking trails, where to find the best views, and locals’ favorite spots. And for those looking for something a little off the beaten path, we’ve got you covered there too. So whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, this blog post has something for everyone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Home Prices Drop for Fifth Month in a Row

Home prices in San Diego continued their very slow decline this month, dropping another 2.1% in October. The Case-Shiller Home Price Index said home prices dipped for the fifth consecutive month. Gone are the days of 30 bids raising a home’s prices overnight. “That market is done. It’s completely...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Chance of rain for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

U.S. Navy Warships Nearly Collide in San Diego, Intense Video Shows

The Navy is investigating a near collision of two of its warships in San Diego Bay. A web cam captured the dramatic moments, along with the audio. And in a tweet, the official account for the San Diego Web Cam called it “Warship Chicken.” The incident, involving the USS Momsen and the USS Harpers Ferry, unfolded mid-morning Tuesday. The Momsen is a guided-missile destroyer. Harpers Ferry is a dock-landing ship. Harpers Ferry was leaving, while the Momsen was inbound.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Rain in the forecast for San Diego County

Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting this afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home

SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
SAN MARCOS, CA

