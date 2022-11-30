Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
Final on CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game on Friday Dec. 2
It’s the start of a big weekend for five Orange County high school football teams that will competing in the CIF State Regional Bowl Games. Northwood, the CIF Division 8 championship, will be playing Kennedy of Delano Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. OC Sports Zone will provide updates...
San Diego Channel
Where to watch Team USA take on the Netherlands around San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Stars, stripes, and soccer will be the subject Saturday for several San Diego establishments as Team USA fans file in, hoping America's quest for the World Cup stays alive. Eyes from around the globe will be on Team USA, starting at 7 a.m. PT, since...
KPBS
No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego
Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
kusi.com
Measure C “yes” votes take lead in polls
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure C “yes” votes took a two point lead as of Nov. 30, roughly three weeks after Election Day. Measure C would raise building height limits in the Midway District and allow for the area to be redeveloped with business and affordable housing in mind.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers
There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
San Diego is among cities where people leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to
A record number of Los Angeles residents have made the move to San Diego, as well as out-of-state, according to a new Redfin study.
Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion
National City may be the next community to see the Texas-sized steakhouse chain
Photo gallery: Teddy Ball guests in La Jolla bear down for kids
Black ties and teddy bears were the order of the evening as the nonprofit Cruise 4 Kids presented its annual Teddy Ball on Nov. 26 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.
San Diego weekly Reader
Brenda Spencer used a .22
Your article about the Cleveland School shooting (“Ways of Escape”, Nov. 24, 2022.) is rather interesting in terms of its number-one error in the very beginning of the article where it stated that Brenda Spencer used a .52 rifle. That rifle was first used before the Civil War. The .52-caliber rifle was used in the Civil War and afterward for buffalo.
sandiegolocaldirectory.org
Best Places To Eat In San Diego
San Diego is a beautiful city with plenty to see and do. Whether you’re looking for the best places to eat, the must-see attractions, or the best beaches, this blog post has you covered. We’ll also touch on some of the best hiking trails, where to find the best views, and locals’ favorite spots. And for those looking for something a little off the beaten path, we’ve got you covered there too. So whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, this blog post has something for everyone.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Home Prices Drop for Fifth Month in a Row
Home prices in San Diego continued their very slow decline this month, dropping another 2.1% in October. The Case-Shiller Home Price Index said home prices dipped for the fifth consecutive month. Gone are the days of 30 bids raising a home’s prices overnight. “That market is done. It’s completely...
fox5sandiego.com
Chance of rain for San Diego
SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
U.S. Navy Warships Nearly Collide in San Diego, Intense Video Shows
The Navy is investigating a near collision of two of its warships in San Diego Bay. A web cam captured the dramatic moments, along with the audio. And in a tweet, the official account for the San Diego Web Cam called it “Warship Chicken.” The incident, involving the USS Momsen and the USS Harpers Ferry, unfolded mid-morning Tuesday. The Momsen is a guided-missile destroyer. Harpers Ferry is a dock-landing ship. Harpers Ferry was leaving, while the Momsen was inbound.
Ocean Beach business burglarized twice, struggling to stay open
The holiday season has soured a bit for an Ocean Beach business that has been burglarized twice in the past few weeks.
KPBS
Rain in the forecast for San Diego County
Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting this afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes just east of San Diego County
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Thursday morning near Ocotillo, CA, with reports of shaking being felt in San Diego County, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Coast News
Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home
SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
NBC San Diego
Teacher Remembers Chula Vista High School Student Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Thanksgiving
Hunter Tennis, a 15-year-old Chula Vista High School sophomore who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Thanksgiving, is being remembered as considerate and resilient by one of his former teachers. "I always tell the kids before we go out on break: be safe, you guys are loved, just go...
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
