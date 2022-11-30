Read full article on original website
Related
sdusdathletics.com
Lincoln Ready for State Playoff Road Game
The Lincoln Hornets are the San Diego Section Open Division champion, beating Carlsbad 28-24 in Snapdragon Stadium, and is on a 10-game winning streak. The Hornets are led by Georgia-bound RB Roderick Robinson, who has more than 2,000 yards and 30 TDs. QB KJ Chatham has thrown for close to 2,000 yards. Corey Thompson-Miller is Chatham’s favorite target. The defense is loaded with USC-bound DJ Peevy, San Diego State-bound Chris Fewell, 3-star players Josiah Cox and Hunter Wiggins and DB Adrien Chargualaf. … Sierra Canyon is the Southern Section Division 2 champion, beating Inglewood 23-7. The Trailblazers have won eight in a row. Sophomore RB Dane Dunn — has 1,815 yards and 23 TDs. He rushed for 209 yards against Inglewood. Terrell Cooks, a 3-star player, has rushed for 1,026 yards. Sophomore QB Alonzo Esparza has thrown for 1,315 yards and 14 TDs. WR JoJo Phillips has committed to BYU and Lavon Brown to Colorado State. OL Elijha Payne has committed to Arizona and Rodney Leaks is a 3-star player. Cameron Brandt, a DL, leads the defense and has committed to Stanford. LB Carmel Crunk has 124 tackles, Xavier White has 123 tackles and Nevada Miller 98.
KPBS
No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego
Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion
National City may be the next community to see the Texas-sized steakhouse chain
San Diego weekly Reader
Brenda Spencer used a .22
Your article about the Cleveland School shooting (“Ways of Escape”, Nov. 24, 2022.) is rather interesting in terms of its number-one error in the very beginning of the article where it stated that Brenda Spencer used a .52 rifle. That rifle was first used before the Civil War. The .52-caliber rifle was used in the Civil War and afterward for buffalo.
Photo gallery: Teddy Ball guests in La Jolla bear down for kids
Black ties and teddy bears were the order of the evening as the nonprofit Cruise 4 Kids presented its annual Teddy Ball on Nov. 26 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.
San Diego is among cities where people leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to
A record number of Los Angeles residents have made the move to San Diego, as well as out-of-state, according to a new Redfin study.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers
There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
San Diego Unified School District advises students and staff to change passwords after cybersecurity threat
San Diego Unified School District officials notified parents of a cybersecurity threat Dec. 1 and advised all staff and students to change their school-related account passwords.
San Diego Business Journal
The Toast(ed) of Oceanside
No stranger to the local food scene, longtime restaurateur and part-time La Jolla resident Sami Ladeki recently opened up his 15th dining location, a brunch and dinner concept just steps from the pedestrian walkway to the beach in Oceanside. Ladeki, the force behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, has launched Toasted Gastrobrunch...
Coast News
Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home
SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Teacher Remembers Chula Vista High School Student Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Thanksgiving
Hunter Tennis, a 15-year-old Chula Vista High School sophomore who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Thanksgiving, is being remembered as considerate and resilient by one of his former teachers. "I always tell the kids before we go out on break: be safe, you guys are loved, just go...
U.S. Navy Warships Nearly Collide in San Diego, Intense Video Shows
The Navy is investigating a near collision of two of its warships in San Diego Bay. A web cam captured the dramatic moments, along with the audio. And in a tweet, the official account for the San Diego Web Cam called it “Warship Chicken.” The incident, involving the USS Momsen and the USS Harpers Ferry, unfolded mid-morning Tuesday. The Momsen is a guided-missile destroyer. Harpers Ferry is a dock-landing ship. Harpers Ferry was leaving, while the Momsen was inbound.
probrewer.com
Turnkey San Diego Brewery and Tasting Room for sale!
Kookslams Hard Seltzer is a Miami Vice/80’s tasting room that fulfills all your needs. Our located is optimal for hosting event and private parties. We have a large 10×25” stage and. Located in the heart of Hop Highway in Vista,CA. The brewery is surrounded by multiple large...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Home Prices Drop for Fifth Month in a Row
Home prices in San Diego continued their very slow decline this month, dropping another 2.1% in October. The Case-Shiller Home Price Index said home prices dipped for the fifth consecutive month. Gone are the days of 30 bids raising a home’s prices overnight. “That market is done. It’s completely...
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Police Chief’s Corner – December 2022 Edition
The holiday season is upon us; while it is a time of joy and celebration, it can be a time of year when stress increases. For some, stress can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. I want you to know that you are not alone. No matter what you are going through, please know that there is hope and help is available.
fox5sandiego.com
Chance of rain for San Diego
SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
northcountydailystar.com
Best of Oceanside Stay and Play Local Spotlight: The Privateer Coal Fired Pizza
The Privateer Coal Fired Pizza is a local, family-owned restaurant catering to a customer that appreciates fresh, made-to-order food with the highest quality produce. Set in a comfortable yet “industrial meets maritime” atmosphere, the restaurant features a sushi-style bar allowing for a private viewing of their “pizzaiolos” in action. All of this is centered around their exclusive, 100% coal fire oven — the largest of its kind from Santa Rosa to the Mexico border! The imaginative menu offers delicious lunch and dinner items and serves up cold craft beers plus the largest selection of wines in North County. Whether you sit outside and chill on the new patio or relax inside, you’ll be glad you came.
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California
Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
Comments / 0