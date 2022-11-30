The Lincoln Hornets are the San Diego Section Open Division champion, beating Carlsbad 28-24 in Snapdragon Stadium, and is on a 10-game winning streak. The Hornets are led by Georgia-bound RB Roderick Robinson, who has more than 2,000 yards and 30 TDs. QB KJ Chatham has thrown for close to 2,000 yards. Corey Thompson-Miller is Chatham’s favorite target. The defense is loaded with USC-bound DJ Peevy, San Diego State-bound Chris Fewell, 3-star players Josiah Cox and Hunter Wiggins and DB Adrien Chargualaf. … Sierra Canyon is the Southern Section Division 2 champion, beating Inglewood 23-7. The Trailblazers have won eight in a row. Sophomore RB Dane Dunn — has 1,815 yards and 23 TDs. He rushed for 209 yards against Inglewood. Terrell Cooks, a 3-star player, has rushed for 1,026 yards. Sophomore QB Alonzo Esparza has thrown for 1,315 yards and 14 TDs. WR JoJo Phillips has committed to BYU and Lavon Brown to Colorado State. OL Elijha Payne has committed to Arizona and Rodney Leaks is a 3-star player. Cameron Brandt, a DL, leads the defense and has committed to Stanford. LB Carmel Crunk has 124 tackles, Xavier White has 123 tackles and Nevada Miller 98.

