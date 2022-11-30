Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Nearly 30 years later, DeKalb Medical Examiner's Office still trying to identify woman's remains
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It’s the goal for Patrick Bailey and his team at the DeKalb Medical Examiner's Office to safely identify and return bodies to their loved ones once they’ve transitioned, but there’s one case still unsolved. It's been almost three decades since the unidentified skeletal...
fox5atlanta.com
Man armed with knife fatally shot when he began to 'charge' at Gwinnett County officers, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said an officer-involved shooting left one man dead. The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning in a grocery store parking lot in Norcross. Investigators said the incident started when a man with a knife approached a security guard, who called...
fox5atlanta.com
30 year DeKalb cold case victim still unidentified
The Medical Examiner's Office says the woman had extensive dental work, a fixed fold bridge, two full gold crowns, and had a full left hip replacement. Experts believe she was there several weeks to several months before she was found. Computer renderings show what the woman might have looked like at the time of her death.
Atlanta Police identify person of interest after 60-year-old man shot in front of Walgreens
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified a person of interest in connection to a shooting, where a 60-year-old man was hurt in front of a Walgreens. Authorities said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in front of the Walgreens on 25 Peachtree St SE. The location is near Woodruff Park.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for driver involved in deadly SW Atlanta crash
Atlanta Police Department detectives are working to find the person behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said officers found several people injured from a crash at around 3 a.m. on Campbellton Road near County Line Road. One person was dead at the scene, police said. The other injured passengers went to a hospital where one died.
Police searching for gunman after robbery in busy Atlanta mall
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone repair store at West End Mall in November. At around 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers arrived at the mall on Oak...
More than $170K raised for family of man who disappeared and died while running errand
ATLANTA — More than $170,000 has been raised for the family of the husband and father who was found dead after getting his emissions tested. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
Mattie’s Call issued for 17-year-old last seen at Waffle House, authorities say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police officials issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing 17-year-old Thursday. Authorities said they are looking for 17-year-old Jarkira Brown. She was last seen on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Waffle House on Anvilblock Road. It is unknown where Brown was...
2 killed in early morning crash in Atlanta; driver ran from scene on foot, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say the driver who got into a deadly crash early Saturday morning was able to get out of the car and run from the scene. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Campbellton...
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot and killed at shopping center in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police say a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Riverdale. Investigators with the Clayton County Police Department say officers found the male victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a shopping center parking lot of the 8500 block of Highway 85. Authorities have...
Police searching for man they say shot 60-year-old Atlanta man at Walgreens
ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shot a 60-year-old man in downtown Atlanta. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Peachtree St. on Nov. 20 where they found a man who had been shot in the thigh in front of the store.
1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
Police searching for suspect in I-20 road rage shooting in Rockdale County
CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department is searching for a man they say shot at another driver on I-20 in a road rage incident. The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning on I-20 eastbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim told...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County medical examiner trying to identify woman found dead nearly 30 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are pushing to identify a woman whose body was discovered on the side of a DeKalb County road nearly 30 years ago. DeKalb County officers found the remains on Sept. 17, 1993, in a wooded area off of Northlake Parkway near Interstate 285. The DeKalb...
Suspect arrested after nephew of Riverdale mayor shot, killed at Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. Channel 2′s Tom Jones has learned that the victim is Corey Brooks, the 31-year-old nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon. Police...
Officer feels abandoned by Forest Park Police Department after being shot in 2017
FOREST PARK, Ga. — A local police officer nearly died for his department and his community. But now that he has to resign after getting shot, he says his department is turning its back on him. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was with the officer as he turned...
'We had to beg for help for hours and it didn’t happen' | Family of 12-year-old killed near Atlantic Station speaks about night of shooting
ATLANTA — The family of 12-year-old Zyion Charles, who was shot to death Saturday near Atlantic Station, spoke exclusively to 11Alive about what happened that night and the lingering questions they have about how the situation was handled. One of their main concerns, they said, was how officers didn't...
Artist of TakeOff's mural in Atlanta reacts to 2nd arrest made in connection to his murder
ATLANTA — One month after the shooting death of popular rapper TakeOff, Houston Police announced the arrest of a second suspect and the community is reacting, among them the artist who painted a mural of TakeOff in Old Forth Ward. “I don’t think it would ever heal the wound,...
Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest
An argument over loud music led to a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County, police said.
