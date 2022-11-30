ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

30 year DeKalb cold case victim still unidentified

The Medical Examiner's Office says the woman had extensive dental work, a fixed fold bridge, two full gold crowns, and had a full left hip replacement. Experts believe she was there several weeks to several months before she was found. Computer renderings show what the woman might have looked like at the time of her death.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for driver involved in deadly SW Atlanta crash

Atlanta Police Department detectives are working to find the person behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said officers found several people injured from a crash at around 3 a.m. on Campbellton Road near County Line Road. One person was dead at the scene, police said. The other injured passengers went to a hospital where one died.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More than $170K raised for family of man who disappeared and died while running errand

ATLANTA — More than $170,000 has been raised for the family of the husband and father who was found dead after getting his emissions tested. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot and killed at shopping center in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police say a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Riverdale. Investigators with the Clayton County Police Department say officers found the male victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a shopping center parking lot of the 8500 block of Highway 85. Authorities have...
RIVERDALE, GA
11Alive

1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say

ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
ATLANTA, GA

