Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Related
nbcboston.com
Man's Suspicious Death at Home in Nashua, NH, Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating a man's suspicious death in Nashua, New Hampshire. The investigation is taking place in a house on Amherst Street, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and Nashua police. All apparent parties have been informed and there is no threat to the public, authorities said. They...
Attempted Murder Fugitive From Haverhill Caught In New Hampshire: Police
A 21-year-old man from the Merrimack Valley wanted for attempted murder was arrested in New Hampshire this week, authorities said. Seth J. Castillo, of Haverhill, MA, was arrested at 30 Bridge Street in Pelham, NH, around 7:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Pelham Police said on Facebook. Castillo was wanted...
universalhub.com
Seaport boat owner has to stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash that left one dead, several injured, judge rules
A judge ruled this week that there's enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial to determine whether Ryan Denver is guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery for crashing his speed boat into a 40-foot-tall navigational marker in Boston Harbor early on July 17, 2021, sending him and all of his passengers - one of whom drowned - into the water.
whdh.com
Acton police searching for missing 83-year-old man
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St. Officers are searching the area...
whdh.com
Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass found the elderly man injured in the roadway and the Acura MDX involved in the crash, according to police.
Police: Quincy man charged with civil rights violation after ramming Asian man into ditch
QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy man is under arrest for driving 50 yards with an Asian man on the hood of his car and hurling racial slurs at him, authorities say. John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy was charged with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
WMUR.com
Attorney General's office investigating suspicious death in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — The Attorney General's office is investigating what it considers a suspicious death in Nashua. Officials say the man was found dead yesterday at a home on Amherst Street. According to the Attorney General's office, all people involved have been identified and there is no threat to...
liveboston617.org
Man Shot on Lindsey Street in Dorchester Flees to Police Station Rather than Hospital
At approximately 22:30 hours on Sunday, November 27, a person who appeared to have been shot in the chest suddenly arrived at a the District C-11, Boston Police Station. The victim reported that he had been shot on Lindsey Street in Dorchester before arriving at the station. The victim was...
WMUR.com
Man charged with shooting man in head on Manchester street says he acted in self-defense
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the middle of South Willow Street in Manchester is asking for bail. Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on Oct. 29, but prosecutors said Harris had other options.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 27, 2022: Woburn Man Arrested On OUI Charges After Heads-On Crash; Catalytic Converters Stolen From 3 Ballardvale St. Businesses
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, November 27, 2022:. Fire Department and State Police handled a vehicle crash into the guardrail on 93 North, near Exit 33. (6:55am) An Innovion employee reported a catalytic converter theft from Ballardvale Street parking lot. (7:08am)
WMUR.com
1 in custody after standoff in Candia
CANDIA, N.H. — A Candia man was taken into custody Friday after a standoff on Lane Road. Officers said they were called to William Soucy's home around 3:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported shots being fired. Police said there was a brief struggle and Soucy ended up being hit...
whdh.com
Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Worcester police: 2 people dead in Grafton Street crash that followed roadside run-in
WORCESTER — Two people are dead and several others injured Saturday after a motor vehicle crash on Grafton Street that followed a confrontation in the Canal District, police said. The two people that died were among seven people in an SUV that overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine...
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said along with the fatalities, there were "other serious injuries" but it is unclear how many people or cars were involved. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating. No other information has been released at this time. The victims have not been publicly identified.
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Juvenile Male from Lawrence arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Roxbury
At about 3:45 PM, on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male from Lawrence, MA, on Drug Trafficking charges. Officers were in the area of Walnut Park and Walnut Avenue conducting an ongoing drug investigation when they observed...
Developing Story: Man Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wound to the Head on Haverhill’s River Street
(Additional photograph below) An as-yet unidentified man appears to have died from a gunshot to the head around noon on River Street in Haverhill. Both Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. arrived on scene just after Haverhill Fire Department dispatchers called for first aid at 12:13 p.m. for an apparent gunshot victim. Firefighters and Trinity EMS went to the area of 337 River St., on the north side of the street between Hall and Ayer Streets. Indications at the scene suggested the man was pronounced dead around 12:28 p.m.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
WMUR.com
One person killed after being struck by vehicle on I-93 in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Officials say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the I-93 overpass in Hooksett. The incident happened just before 10 PM last night on Hooksett Road near the highway overpass. Investigators say a 72-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit. He was transported to the hospital where he later passed away.
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 5