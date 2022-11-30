WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said along with the fatalities, there were "other serious injuries" but it is unclear how many people or cars were involved. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating. No other information has been released at this time. The victims have not been publicly identified.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO