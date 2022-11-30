Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
Backstage Latest on Cody Rhodes’ Recovery and WWE Return
Cody Rhodes’ return to the ring is reportedly getting closer as his recovery progresses. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, Rhodes’ recovery is progressing as he’s been working hard with top level trainers to gain size and strength. Rhodes wants to get to 240 pounds, which would be the biggest he’s ever been.
Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed
This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
Kevin Owens Admits He is “Ashamed” to Say He Did Not Enjoy His WWE Universal Title Reign
Kevin Owens began his reign as WWE Universal Champion in 2016. Owens became the second-ever Universal Champion after Finn Balor’s 24-hour reign. Owens held the title for 188 days before losing it to Goldberg in a quick match at the 2017 Fastlane PPV event. Speaking on WWE After the...
WWE Main Event Results – December 1, 2022
Match starts off with a lock up to start and Zoey Stark gets a go behind and shoves Dana Brooke across the ring. Another go and Stark backs Brooke into the corner and shoves her. Another go and Dana gets a side headlock and takes it to the mat. Shoulder tackle gets a one count. Stark begs off in the corner and wants a time out. Brooke charges and Stark pulls her face first into the buckle.
Wrestling Legend Says He Hopes Randy Orton Retires If Doctors Urge Him To
Teddy Long wants what is best for “The Viper,” even if it’s not what he himself wants. The legendary pro wrestling manager and WWE on-air authority figure recently spoke with the folks from Sportskeeda for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about Randy Orton being on the sidelines due to injuries that require surgery.
Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed, Updated Line-Up
Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in singles action will kick off tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1. Cathy Kelley announced the match in the video below. Sheamus replied to the tweet, promising a banger. “Banger incoming… do not adjust your set.. [collision symbol emoji] [TV emoji] #fightnight,”...
Rhea Ripley Opens Up On Being Someone Fans Think Is Cool But Still Getting Them To Hate Her
Rhea Ripley isn’t afraid of a little heat. In fact, she quite enjoys it. The women’s wrestling star spoke with the New York Post for an interview recently, during which she spoke about working with Dominik Mysterio as part of The Judgment Day and how she enjoys being someone fans think is cool but hate at the same time.
More Trouble Within The Bloodline Teased on WWE SmackDown (Video)
WWE appears to be hinting at more trouble within The Bloodline. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa celebrated their Survivor Series victory. Jimmy and Jey Uso honored Zayn for his effort and loyalty at Survivor Series. The camera then focused on...
Video: Watch NWA USA (12/3/22) – S5E3
NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately our residency at the Sigur Center in New Orleans is coming to a close, but we’re going out with a bang! One match, over 20+ participants: this is the WildKat Rumble!
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/2/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FS1 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, following the Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature the World Cup Tournament finals, as well as a segment with The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE...
Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s GCW Wasted Time (12/3/22)
GCW’s Wasted Time event takes place tonight from Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. The show will air on FITE at 9 p.m. EDT. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite. The following is the confirmed line-up: * Axton Ray and Shane Mercer vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews and...
WWE Considering Buying Other Pro Wrestling and Boxing Promotions
WWE appears to be interested in acquiring other businesses, including pro wrestling promotions. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan spoke with analyst Steven Cahall at the Wells Fargo TMT Conference on Wednesday in Las Vegas, and McMahon alluded to comments she made on the company’s recent Q3 earnings call about how mergers and acquisitions are one of the company’s potential areas for growth.
Backstage Latest on How William Regal is Able to Get Out of His AEW Contract and Return to WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal’s status with AEW and his potential return to WWE. Nobody from AEW or WWE has commented on the story, and Regal has remained silent on social media about the rumors, but people in WWE believe he’s on his way back.
WATCH: What Happened After This Week’s AEW Rampage Went Off The Air (Video)
When this week’s episode of AEW Rampage went off the air, there was still a lot of action taking place inside and outside of the ring. As seen during the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program on Friday night, The House of Black appeared after Orange Cassidy retained his AEW All-Atlantic Championship with a victory over QT Marshall in the LumberJack main event of the evening.
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: 1995 WWF Survivor Series Part 2
Justin C and Heather finish their rewatch of the 1995 WWF Survivor Series on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast. Only two matches to get done, as we have the unique for 1995 Wild Card match and what could have been with Ahmed Johnson. And the show finishes with Diesel defending the WWF Championship against Bret Hart, which Heather argues is the true start of the signs of the Attitude Era. Give it a listen!
Big Reveal Planned for New WWE Tag Team Title Belts for The Usos
According to reports, new WWE Tag Team Title belts are in the works. WWE Tag Team Champions Forever The Usos recently passed the 500-day mark in their SmackDown Tag Team Title reign, and now multiple sources are claiming that the brothers will be getting new belts soon. It was rumored...
Ruby Soho Returns to AEW Television During Dynamite (Video)
As PWMania.com previously reported, Ruby Soho broke her nose during the conclusion of Soho and Ortiz vs. Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara at the AEW All Out PPV. Soho made her return and attacked Melo during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Soho left Melo on the ramp with the Destination Unknown after the two brawled at ringside.
Photos: In-Dex Reunion Featured At WWE NXT Live Event In Jacksonville
WWE NXT fans were treated to a special moment at a non-televised live event this week. At the WWE NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday evening, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell reunited in the ring. Lumis and Hartwell were married at the memorable “In-Dex” wedding segment that took...
