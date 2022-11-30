Read full article on original website
Special education teacher in Virginia arrested after allegedly assaulting student twice
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A special education teacher at George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church, Virginia has been arrested after investigators say she assaulted one of her students on two separate occasions. Detectives arrested and charged Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church with two counts of simple...
Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
DC Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner pleads guilty months after deadly DUI crash
FAIRFAX, Va. — D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Devon Lesesne pleaded guilty in a deadly DUI wreck in Fairfax County. Lesesne entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the Fairfax County General District Court on Wednesday. Lesesne, an elected official who also served as the vice president of the...
FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 Metro shooting
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A jury has found an FBI agent not guilty on all counts for his involvement in a shooting in December 2020 on a Metro train that left a man wounded. Agent Eduardo Valdivia, 37, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment after shooting a panhandler, Steven Slaughter, on a Red Line Metro train on Dec. 15, 2020.
'Don't get caught slipping' | Fairfax County police are asking additional victims to come forward in fake gold robbery scheme
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After a man who thought he was stopping to help a group stranded on the highway had his bank accounts emptied, police are warning the public to be vigilant to a roadway scheme targeting Good Samaritans. On Oct. 29, Fairfax County police say a man...
Two deaths linked to fentanyl-laced 'fake' prescription drugs in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are warning of pills that look like prescription painkillers, but are actually laced with the deadly drug fentanyl. And they are linking these tainted drugs to two deaths and multiple non-fatal overdoses in the county. "So, they're thinking, 'I'm...
'He was just really desperate' | Woman recalls bizarre encounter with cash for gold robbery suspect
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials believe a scam targeting good Samaritans on the road likely spanned across jurisdictions and cultivated more victims. Fairfax County Police recently sent a warning about a cash-for-gold robbery scheme after a man was scammed for trying to help a group of people he thought was stranded.
'Anyone could be the next victim' | Fairfax police announce $11K reward in search for alleged killer
FAIRFAX, Va. — A search in Fairfax County for an accused killer who could be "armed and dangerous" is on day 60, according to police, who are now offering thousands of dollars as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The hunt began after an early...
Police warn of fentanyl-laced pills circulating in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is warning residents of fentanyl-laced pills that have been found circulating the area recently and has been linked to overdoses. Police say recently they have recovered pills, in particular blue-toned pills with a distinct “M” emblem. Several...
Video released of FBI agent charged with shooting man on Metro
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A newly released video of violence on a Red Line Metro train two years ago shows additional details of a shooting by an FBI agent near Medical Center station in Bethesda. Montgomery County prosecutors charged Agent Eduardo Valdivia, 37, in the December 2020 shooting on the...
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Virginia
MANASSAS, Va. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from a story WUSA9 did in April of 2022. A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer in the City of Manassas, authorities said. On Nov. 23, Manassas City police responded to the 9400 block...
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday. Prince William County Police are investigating the stabbing that occurred in the area of Constellation Place and Oriskany Way Wednesday afternoon. A K-9 unit is assisting in investigative efforts. The victim's injuries...
Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment parking lot in Silver Spring early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment complex,...
Have you seen him? Police search for suspect in Montgomery County credit union frauds
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police are asking the public to help them locate a man they believe defrauded credit unions across the area last month. Police are currently investigating a series of bank frauds that happened in Silver Spring and Gaithersburg where a man presented fake driver's licenses to get money from credit union members' accounts.
Alleged murderer arrested the day after police offer $11K reward after extended manhunt
FAIRFAX, Va. — After a 61-day search and thousands of dollars offered up in reward money, a man wanted for murder has finally been taken into custody in Fairfax County. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested after a short car chase Thursday in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue, officials said. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Brandon Wims at the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex in Mount Vernon on Oct. 2.
Former DC nonprofit directors plead guilty after stealing local kids' scholarship money for meals, family travel
WASHINGTON — Two men, who once served as directors at a now-defunct D.C. nonprofit, have pleaded guilty to stealing at least $155,000 combined from their organization's local children's scholarship fund. Former Executive Director Edward Davies and the former Director of Operations and Finance Earl Hamilton, who worked at the...
Virginia police officer shoots 2 dogs attacking him during a welfare check, 1 euthanized
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Two dogs were shot by a police officer in Prince William County Monday night, and one of the dogs had to be euthanized. The dogs attacked the officer while he was conducting a welfare check, according to police. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department...
North Carolina man arrested in 2 Maryland cold case rapes from 1981
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A North Carolina man was arrested on rape charges more than 40 years after two attacks in Montgomery County, Maryland, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) announced Tuesday. In March of this year, cold case detectives identified an open rape case from April 1981 and...
Police: Woman dies after shooting in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was pronounced dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of W Street Southeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a woman...
