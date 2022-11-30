ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 Metro shooting

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A jury has found an FBI agent not guilty on all counts for his involvement in a shooting in December 2020 on a Metro train that left a man wounded. Agent Eduardo Valdivia, 37, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment after shooting a panhandler, Steven Slaughter, on a Red Line Metro train on Dec. 15, 2020.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday. Prince William County Police are investigating the stabbing that occurred in the area of Constellation Place and Oriskany Way Wednesday afternoon. A K-9 unit is assisting in investigative efforts. The victim's injuries...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment parking lot in Silver Spring early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment complex,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Have you seen him? Police search for suspect in Montgomery County credit union frauds

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police are asking the public to help them locate a man they believe defrauded credit unions across the area last month. Police are currently investigating a series of bank frauds that happened in Silver Spring and Gaithersburg where a man presented fake driver's licenses to get money from credit union members' accounts.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Alleged murderer arrested the day after police offer $11K reward after extended manhunt

FAIRFAX, Va. — After a 61-day search and thousands of dollars offered up in reward money, a man wanted for murder has finally been taken into custody in Fairfax County. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested after a short car chase Thursday in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue, officials said. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Brandon Wims at the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex in Mount Vernon on Oct. 2.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Police: Woman dies after shooting in SE DC

WASHINGTON — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was pronounced dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of W Street Southeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a woman...
WASHINGTON, DC
