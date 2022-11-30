ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxla.com

Law enforcement officer possibly exposed to fentanyl in Norwalk

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A law enforcement officer was taken to the hospital after a possible case of fentanyl exposure in Norwalk. An officer from a department in Orange County happened to be in Norwalk to follow up on a robbery at a business earlier Friday. That law enforcement officer found the suspect vehicle and took two suspects into custody.
NORWALK, CA
CBS LA

LAPD issues warning of phone scammers claiming to be officers, requesting personal information

Los Angeles Police Department is warning the public of a recent scam plaguing Angelenos, where an individual is posing as an officer.According to a news release, multiple community members have received calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official in recent weeks, with the person asking for personal information including identifying information and social security numbers. "The Los Angeles Police Department wishes to caution the public about such fraudulent phone calls that may involve requests for personal information, demands for payment using pre-pay debit cards, wire transfers or the depositing of a check," the release said. While they did not specify how many people have been targeted by the scam, they made sure to note that calls that do actually come from LAPD detectives, "such calls will never involve a request for payment or money."They advised anyone who receives one of the scam calls from a police impersonator to hang up the phone and immediately contact local police. Anyone with information on the matter was asked to contact LAPD's Media Relations Division at (213) 486-5910. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Convicted Felon Who Repeatedly Attacked Planned Parenthood Clinic with BB Guns and Possessed Multiple Firearms Agrees to Plead Guilty

December 1, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – In court documents filed Tuesday morning, an Inland Empire man admitted firing BB guns at the Planned Parenthood facility in. Pasadena nearly a dozen times and agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s deputy charged with on-duty assault in Compton

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Charges filed in connection with massive seizure of fentanyl pills, powder

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a man was charged today with three felony counts in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills. “My office has a zero-tolerance...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

$4 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - More than $4 million worth of illegal drugs including fentanyl and ecstasy pills were seized in Compton Tuesday, according to authorities. The drugs were discovered at a home in the 100 block of South Willow Avenue. A search warrant at the home resulted in the seizure of...
COMPTON, CA

