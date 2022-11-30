Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Law enforcement officer possibly exposed to fentanyl in Norwalk
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A law enforcement officer was taken to the hospital after a possible case of fentanyl exposure in Norwalk. An officer from a department in Orange County happened to be in Norwalk to follow up on a robbery at a business earlier Friday. That law enforcement officer found the suspect vehicle and took two suspects into custody.
LAPD issues warning of phone scammers claiming to be officers, requesting personal information
Los Angeles Police Department is warning the public of a recent scam plaguing Angelenos, where an individual is posing as an officer.According to a news release, multiple community members have received calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official in recent weeks, with the person asking for personal information including identifying information and social security numbers. "The Los Angeles Police Department wishes to caution the public about such fraudulent phone calls that may involve requests for personal information, demands for payment using pre-pay debit cards, wire transfers or the depositing of a check," the release said. While they did not specify how many people have been targeted by the scam, they made sure to note that calls that do actually come from LAPD detectives, "such calls will never involve a request for payment or money."They advised anyone who receives one of the scam calls from a police impersonator to hang up the phone and immediately contact local police. Anyone with information on the matter was asked to contact LAPD's Media Relations Division at (213) 486-5910.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
foxla.com
Officials looking for inmate who 'walked away' from facility in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who ‘walked away' from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. Juan Avina, 39, was last seen on December 2, at 9 p.m. He is a minimum-security inmate, according to...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles Man Found Guilty of Stealing More Than $150,000 and Attempting to Steal Nearly $1.9 Million More in COVID Business Loans
December 1, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A downtown Los Angeles man was found guilty today by a jury of federal criminal charges for fraudulently obtaining more than $150,000. – and attempted to obtain an additional $1.85 million – in COVID-relief loans for several companies he claimed to own and operate.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Convicted Felon Who Repeatedly Attacked Planned Parenthood Clinic with BB Guns and Possessed Multiple Firearms Agrees to Plead Guilty
December 1, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – In court documents filed Tuesday morning, an Inland Empire man admitted firing BB guns at the Planned Parenthood facility in. Pasadena nearly a dozen times and agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.
Three charged in energy-efficient home improvement scam
Three people have been charged for allegedly enticing consumers to receive energy-efficient improvements to their homes, but the work was never completed, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Former LA City Attorney, family settle suit over rodent infested leased home
Former City Attorney Rocky Delgadillo and his family have settled a lawsuit they filed against a noted all-girls school in Hancock Park in which they alleged they were leased a home in 2013 that was rat-infested and contaminated by mold, causing health problems for the entire family. In the wake...
'Flood of evictions' looms in Los Angeles as pandemic tenant protections expire
In Los Angeles County, tenant protections that have kept families housed during the pandemic are set to end Dec. 31. That means more than 30,000 households could face eviction by the end of the year.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s deputy charged with on-duty assault in Compton
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count...
pasadenanow.com
Armed Catalytic Converter Thieves Threaten Car Owner, May Be Connected to Police Pursuit
A Pasadena man in his thirties who confronted three men trying to steal his vehicle’s catalytic converter about 4:00 a.m. Wednesday escaped injury after one of the men pulled a knife and threatened him. Police said the thieves then stole the car and likely were in a car of the same description which led officers on a high-speed pursuit minutes later.
2urbangirls.com
Charges filed in connection with massive seizure of fentanyl pills, powder
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a man was charged today with three felony counts in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills. “My office has a zero-tolerance...
Woman killed in West Covina hit-and-run crash; suspect arrested
A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a hit-and-run crash in West Covina that left a woman dead was in custody Friday. The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sunset and Cameron avenues, according to West Covina Police Department Sgt. Stephen McLean.
foxla.com
$4 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - More than $4 million worth of illegal drugs including fentanyl and ecstasy pills were seized in Compton Tuesday, according to authorities. The drugs were discovered at a home in the 100 block of South Willow Avenue. A search warrant at the home resulted in the seizure of...
High-speed chase ends in Ontario as suspect tries to carjack passing motorists
A man led authorities on a high-speed chase through L.A. before he apparently tried to carjack passing drivers in a desperate attempt to escape capture.
Suspect Charged in Connection With Large Drug Seziure in Compton
A 32-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
CHP issues silver alert for San Joaquin, Los Angeles Counties
STOCKTON, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for San Joaquin and Los Angeles Counties in their search for an at-risk, missing 66-year-old man. Authorities are looking for Warren Brown, 66, who was last seen near Sungate Drive and Grandview Drive in Palmdale around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
foxla.com
Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
Widow of slain El Monte police sergeant files $25M claim against LA County district attorney
The family of a slain El Monte police sergeant and their attorney on Tuesday announced a $25 million legal action against the Los Angeles County district attorney and the county over the sergeant's death.
