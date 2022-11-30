ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lubbock.

The Frenship High School basketball team will have a game with Monterey High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Frenship High School
Monterey High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Cooper High School basketball team will have a game with Estacado High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Cooper High School
Estacado High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

